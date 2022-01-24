Traffic Delays Expected for Marion Road in Sioux Falls

Traffic around a busy westside Sioux Falls intersection will be impacted by road work much of this week.

Beginning today (January 24), the City of Sioux Falls says the southbound right turn lane on South Marion Road will be closed.

The closure will take place between 39th Street and 41st Street.

The lane will be closed from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM each day during the project.

EDD will be doing work in the area.

The lane is expected to re-open by Thursday (January 27).

