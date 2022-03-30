Tragic Sioux Falls Car-Pedestrian Accident Being Investigated

These are the kind of stories that break your heart and the hearts of people who love the victims.

According to Dakota News Now, last night, (Tuesday, March 29) here in Sioux Falls there was a deadly accident "in the area of East 10th Street and Indiana Avenue.

This is an intersection in front of the South Dakota Department of Human and Social Services building on East 10th.

Map of E. !0th & Indiana in Sioux Falls Google maps loading...

This is a street view of the area:

East 10th Street at Indiana Avenue Google Street view loading...

Get our free mobile app

A person driving a Dodge Ram truck was traveling east on 10th Street and-

struck two pedestrians crossing E. 10th Street outside of the crosswalk area.- Dakota News Now

At approximately 8:30, a 911 call was received, and Sioux Falls Emergency services were dispatched to the scene. Two pedestrians were injured, one of them critically.

A 47-year-old man was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where authorities say he died from his injuries.- Dakota News Now

The other person who was struck in the accident was examined by paramedics at the scene and released from care. Reports indicated that the two people trying to get across the street were crossing outside of the designated crosswalk area.

The driver of the Dodge Ram and the two pedestrians have not been identified at this point, and there is no information regarding the possible drug or alcohol impairment of either party.

The Traffic Division of the Sioux Falls Police Department will continue the investigation into the circumstances of the accident and will release information as it becomes available.

Source: Dakota News Now

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS