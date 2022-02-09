Travis Denning to Royal River Casino in Flandreau

Here's your chance to see a country music star on his way up! See Travis Denning at Royal River Casino in Flandreau, South Dakota. Travis Dennig will be at Royal River Casino Friday, February 11, 2022. Tickets for the show are available now. Buy yours today!

I recently chatted with Denning on the phone. He was proudly driving a Chevy Silverado on his way to his favorite fishing hole. He had hopes of a big mamma hanging out on the bottom ready to take on a plastic worm!

Actaully Denning will trade his fishing pole for a microphone and a guitar for his Friday night appearance at Royal River Casino. He promised to bring a ton of energy and GREAT songs for his Friday night show.

Denning is an awesome performer who's hits include After A Few, Abby and David Ashley Parker from Powder Springs and more!

Get your friends together and make the short ride to Flandreau and check out Travis Denning!