Last week, news broke that current Texas A&M Athletic Director Trev Alberts was departing College Station to take over the same role at Michigan.

Now, that agreement appears to be falling through.

Alberts, who had an impressive playing career at Nebraska before serving as the Huskers AD from 2021-2024, will reportedly not be taking the job after all.

Alberts' deal with Michigan reportedly won't be happening.

Per ESPN.com:

Trev Alberts was "shocked and disheartened" to be informed by the search firm representing Michigan that he will not be the Wolverines' next athletic director, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

Alberts got phone calls Monday night and Tuesday morning confirming the news from the firm, his attorney Tom Mars told ESPN. He had interviewed with Michigan last week and had reached an agreement to take the job at Michigan on Nov. 17, sources told ESPN at the time.

"Late last night, I was shocked and disheartened to learn that the University of Michigan had decided not to move forward with my appointment as its Director of Athletics despite having signed a binding memorandum of understanding," Alberts told ESPN. "I had already begun working on behalf of Michigan Athletics and was excited about the opportunities and challenges ahead."

He hasn't been given a reason for the decision, Mars told ESPN, but Alberts told ESPN that an "egregious characterization of words taken out of context" from a deposition in a Title IX lawsuit "that occurred years ago is wrong and unfair."

Alberts signed a "contractually binding" memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the job, Mars said, which requires Michigan to pay his full contract buyout.

Michigan will owe $17.2 million to Alberts to cover the agreement with Michigan that ran through June 2031, Mars and attorney Bennett Speyer, who both will work with Alberts, told ESPN.

"I wish the student-athletes, coaches and staff at the University of Michigan all the very best," Alberts told ESPN. "My legal counsel and I are conferring on next steps."

Michigan also is set to owe $4 million to Texas A&M to cover Alberts' buyout there, sources told ESPN, after Alberts resigned from Texas A&M and signed the MOU with Michigan last week. Michigan's current and incoming presidents also signed the MOU.

Michigan issued a statement Tuesday saying its search for its next athletic director is "ongoing" and that "the values that define Michigan will guide our decisions and reinforce our commitment to excellence and integrity, both in the classroom and in competition."

John Thornton already has been named Texas A&M's interim athletic director and will take over Dec. 1, and Texas A&M president Susan Ballabina said Monday that the university is in the process of selecting a search firm to help find the next athletic director.

Alberts' candidacy drew questions publicly -- after he signed the MOU with Michigan last week -- because of remarks in a deposition in a Title IX case in federal court in Nebraska. Those questions were expected to be discussed by Michigan's board of regents. Per Mars, Alberts has not heard directly from Michigan.

The focus was about some of his answers in a Title IX lawsuit involving a 2022 relationship between a Nebraska women's assistant basketball coach and one of the team's players. Alberts was the Nebraska AD at the time.

Alberts was named in the 2024 federal lawsuit brought by former Huskers basketball player Ashley Scoggin, who stated she had a sexual relationship with then-assistant coach Chuck Love and was later kicked off the team when it was discovered. Scoggin argued that Nebraska had an obligation to protect her under Title IX discrimination laws but instead did not fully investigate. In proceedings, Love, who resigned from his job, has claimed the relationship was consensual. The university has denied any wrongdoing. The lawsuit is still pending.

Alberts sat for multiple depositions in the case, including as late as February 2026, while, at the time, serving as Texas A&M's athletic director. He was asked on Dec. 4, 2025, if it was true that college coaches should never have sex with the athletes that they are coaching.

"I don't know the answer to that," Alberts said.

"Why not?" an attorney asked.

"Well, I mean, you know, it just depends," Alberts said.

Alberts spoke about how the situation could be "nuanced" due to the possibility of preexisting relationships and eligibility waivers that have made athletes sometimes similar in age to young assistant coaches or staffers.

In a meeting Sunday, Michigan's board of regents questioned president-elect C. Cybele Raver about the specific answer and the situation in general, university sources told ESPN.

Any hesitation, however, appeared to be alleviated considering the difficulties of answering questions under oath and especially since Alberts had gone on to serve without any incidents at Texas A&M.

"I was informed that Michigan's General Counsel had spoken with the General Counsel of both Texas A&M and the University of Nebraska, as well as Nebraska's outside counsel, to inquire about the deposition," Alberts told ESPN on Tuesday. "I was further told that all three of those lawyers told Michigan's GC that I had done nothing wrong or inappropriate and had followed all applicable university policies and procedures.

"I am proud of my long track record of standing up for student-athletes and for following the rules and my core values."

There was an expectation Sunday among at least some of the board members that the hire would go through, sources told ESPN.

On Monday, however, Raver reversed course, sources told ESPN, sending the process back to square one.

Current Michigan AD Warde Manuel is scheduled to step down at the end of the calendar year. He has led the powerhouse athletic department for over a decade, a time that saw numerous national championships (including in football and men's basketball) but also NCAA run-ins, legal issues involving assistant football coaches and the 2025 firing of football coach Sherrone Moore for having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Alberts was the athletic director at Nebraska from 2021 through 2024 before leaving his alma mater for Texas A&M. He inherited football coach Mike Elko there and was the athletic director when the Aggies reached the College Football Playoff last year. He notably hired men's basketball coach Bucky McMillan, who reached the NCAA tournament in his first season in College Station. He also hired Matt Rhule as Nebraska's football coach, which led to the end of a long bowlless stretch for that program.

As an athletic director, Alberts has had a big voice in college sports on both the NCAA's Division I Football Oversight Committee and the NCAA Division I Competition Committee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Alberts, a Cedar Falls, Iowa native, played at Nebraska from 1990-93, and was a longtime AD at Omaha (2009-2021) before returning to Lincoln.

Source: Trev Alberts told he won't be Michigan AD after agreement - ESPN

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