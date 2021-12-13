At least 4 tornadoes ripped through Kentucky Friday night into Saturday morning. This drone footage shows some of the devastation from the tornadoes that were responsible for killing as many as 100 people.

The tornado outbreak on Friday night spawned tornados in Kentucky, Illinois, and Arkansas.

At this time they believe the strongest of the tornadoes that hit Kentucky was an EF-3 or higher and stayed on the ground for more than 200 miles.

Photographer Brandon Clement posted this drone video of what he called "the horrific sight at first light" in Mayfield, Ky.

A Mayfield candle factory was hit by a tornado killing 8 people and 8 are still missing.

Kentucky officials believe that Friday's tornado outbreak could prove to be the costliest and deadliest in the state's history even surpassing the 1974 Super Outbreak and 2011 Super Outbreak.

In 2011 Super Outbreak the National Weather Service confirmed 360 tornadoes in 21 states.

