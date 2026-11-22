It was a winning weekend for both of our in-state FCS programs, but the wins came in very different ways.

In a matchup between Illinois State and USD in Illinois on Saturday, points were more than premium.

Up in Brookings, the Jackrabbits poured it on in an MVFC outright title clinching win over Indiana State.

Per GoYotes.com:

NORMAL, Ill. – The Coyote defense came to play when it mattered most and held an offense averaging 390+ yards per game to just 270 yards and no touchdowns as South Dakota picks up a top-15 road victory at No. 11/13-ranked Illinois State with a 10-3 victory at Hancock Stadium.



A couple of drives to start the game pushed into Redbird territory for the Coyotes, but no points to show for it in the first quarter. On the second Illinois State drive of the day, they pushed into Coyote territory for the first time as the end of the first quarter drew near. However, a pass on the far side of the field would bring an abrupt end to the drive as Kael Kolarik brought down a one-handed interception to get the ball back to the offense.



Coming off the turnover and into the second quarter, the Coyote offense marched back on the field for their third drive of the afternoon. The defense continued to hold firm against the Redbird offense as both offenses looked to settle into the game. Illinois State got the first points of the day with a 33-yard field goal.



The defense was stout in the first half for South Dakota, holding the Redbird offense to under 150 first half yards and allowing just the field goal in the first 30 minutes.



The Coyote defense went back to work to start the third quarter. Illinois State pushed into USD territory but back-to-back tackles for loss forced the Redbirds into a third and long situation in no man's land and the defense forced a Redbird punt.



On the second offensive drive of the second half, Austyn Modrzewski and Tennel Bryant did the familiar connection with a 70-yard touchdown strike as Bryant races down the sideline for the first South Dakota points of the day with the Yotes taking the 7-3 lead in the third quarter.



That touchdown proved to be all that was needed to win the contest, the way the South Dakota defense played this afternoon.



In the fourth quarter, it was the defense that stood stout. With under four minutes to play, holding onto the 7-3 lead, Nathan Laperi picked up his team-high fourth sack of the season as Illinois State lost 10 yards and was forced to punt the ball away.



The very next Coyote drive, on the very next snap from scrimmage, freshman running back Courtney Rivers broke off a 78-yard rush up the middle to set the Yotes up deep in Redbird territory. South Dakota would settle for an insurance field goal with a 35-yard field goal from Bohdie Ing to make it 10-3 with just over a minute and a half to play.



Illinois State would drive into the red zone on the final possession of the game, pushing the ball to the USD 16-yard line but the defense held firm as the Redbird quarterback couldn't find a receiver on four-straight plays, each time the ball landing incomplete as the Yotes hold on for a 10-3 top-15 victory.



UP NEXT: South Dakota will await their 2026 FCS Playoff selection tomorrow at 11 a.m. (CT) with the selection show being aired on ESPNU.

Per GoJacks.com:

Third-ranked South Dakota State got off to another fast start and put the finishing touches on an outright Missouri Valley Football Conference title by posting a 52-13 victory over Indiana State Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

In running their winning streak to five games, the Jackrabbits closed the regular season with a 10-2 overall record and a 7-1 mark in the MVFC. Indiana State fell to 2-10 overall and 0-8 in league play.

SDSU scored touchdowns on each of its first three first-quarter drives, all of which required seven plays, to build a 21-0 lead through the first 15 minutes. After receiving the opening kickoff, the Jackrabbits took to the air for their first six plays, which included respective 17-yard connections by Chase Mason to wide receivers Grahm Goering and Jack Smith before Mason hit fellow wideout Lofton O'Groske over the middle for a 23-yard gain into the red zone.

When the Jackrabbits did turn to the run game on the opening drive, Josiah Johnson rambled into the end zone from 11 yards out.

Following a three-and-out turned in by the Jackrabbit defense, Mason utilized a couple other weapons in the pass game as he hooked up with tight end Brayden Delahoyde for a 32-yard pass play before finding another tight end, Ben Brooks , open in the back of the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown that completed a seven-play, 81-yard drive.

SDSU used a short field after a failed fake punt attempt by the Sycamores to push the lead to 21-0 11 minutes into the contest. This time, Johnson played the leading role on the scoring drive with gains of 15 and 13 yards on the first two plays to move the ball to the Indiana State 13 before Mason plunged in from 2 yards out.

The Jackrabbits struck again in the second quarter with a methodical 12-play, 80-yard scoring drive that chewed up more than six minutes off the clock. The rushing tandem of Johnson and James Basinger did the bulk of the work before Mason fired a pass to tight end Greyton Gannon for a 3-yard touchdown.

Indiana State turned a second interception of Mason in the first half into points on the final play of the opening half. Taking over at their own 26 with less than a minute remaining, Sycamore quarterback John Bargen completed passes of 15 yards and 34 yards to Jayden Reed before dropping a 9-yard pass to Tyler Nansel in the back left corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

The Jackrabbit special teams unit got into the act in the second half, starting when Zac Van Meeteren broke through to block a punt that rolled out of bounds at the Indiana State 38. SDSU took advantage of the favorable field possession as Mason completed three passes in a row before Johnson broke loose again up the middle for his second 11-yard touchdown run of the day.

SDSU would tally another blocked kick when Bergan Tetzlaff got a hand on an extra-point attempt after the Sycamores turned to some trickery when Reed took a pitch in the backfield and lofted a pass that was caught in the end zone by KeShon Singleton for a 26-yard touchdown.

The Jackrabbits would go on to score on each of their next three possessions of the second half. Basinger logged a 16-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter while Tristan Alvano booted a 40-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and backup quarterback Josh Holst closed the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown scamper.

Once again, SDSU's offensive output was nearly an equal split as the Jackrabbits gained 278 yards through the air and 255 on the ground en route to a 533-313 advantage in total offense.

Mason closed the afternoon 18-of-28 passing for 240 yards, while Basinger paced the run game with 93 yards on 12 carries. Johnson racked up 68 yards on eight attempts. Smith was the leading receiver for the Jackrabbits with five catches for 72 yards.

For Indiana State, Bargen completed 18-of-35 passes for 197 yards, with Reed leading the receiving corps with 57 yards on five receptions. Deion Brown led the rushing effort with 57 yards on 15 carries.

Noah Thompson registered a career-high seven tackles to pace the Jackrabbit defense. Tetzlaff notched five tackles, including the lone SDSU sack, to go along with his blocked kick. Jes Krcil also tallied five tackles.

Arison Walker was credited with a game-high 10 tackles for Indiana State.

UP NEXT

The 24-team field for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs will be announced at 11 a.m. Central Time Sunday on ESPNU. The top eight seeds will receive first-round byes, while the other 16 teams will play first-round matchups Nov. 29 at campus sites.

Both teams await Sunday's FCS Selection show for the full release of the playoff bracket and matchups that lie ahead.

Sources: GoJacks and GoYotes