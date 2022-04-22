Walker Hayes to Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls
Just announced, Walker Hayes is coming to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. See Walker Hayes along with special guest Parmalee on October 22nd, 2022.
Walker Hayes has taken Country Music by storm with recent hits "Fancy Like" and "AA," and Parmalee brings in a growing list of hits including "Just The Way," "Take My Name," "Carolina," "Close Your Eyes," and more.
