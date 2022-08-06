National Football League teams are now in training camp, where every team dreams they'll be playing on Super Bowl Sunday. While only two teams will make it that far, there are always great memories along the way for fall teams.

One such memory was made this this week at Green Bay Packers training camp with an adorable little fan named Aria took it upon herself to throw a bit of a tea party as players walked by.

Of course, this wouldn't nearly as cute had players not played along, but much to their credit, one player after another happily accepted tea. This great moments were captured by the girl's mother in a series of short videos, then shared on Facebook.

Needless to say, the videos have since gone viral and something tells me that Aria has very quickly become someone Packers players hope to see time and time again this season and beyond.

The Green Bay Packers kick off their preseason on Friday, August 12 against the 49ers in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings will kickoff their preseason by traveling to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday, August 14.

After the Vikings and Packers finish their three-game preseason schedule, they will face each other in week one of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, September 11.

They'll meet again in much colder conditions when the Vikings travel to Lambeau Field on January 1, 2023. The kickoff for the New Year's Day showdown is set for 3:25 p.m.

Are you ready for some football?

