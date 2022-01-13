Whitney Mercilus Surprise Return to Green Bay Packers Practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Add Whitney Mercilus to the growing list of players the top-seeded Green Bay Packers could get back for their playoff run.

The Packers signed the 2012 first-round pick on Oct. 21, just days after the Houston Texans released him. He was injured in his fourth game with the Packers and had one sack and two quarterback hits with his new team.

"That's a tough one," LaFleur said at the time. "Man, I feel bad for him. Shoot, he would've had potentially a second sack right there [on the play on which he was injured]. Just the stability he brings to that room, and this guy's a pro's pro. He's been doing this at a very high level for a long time. It's just one of those unfortunate things that happen."

Mercilus, 31, said he signed with the Packers for one reason.

"Trying to get a championship," he said upon his arrival in Green Bay. "So the best option, I thought, was coming here with the winning mentality."

Mercilus is among several players who did not finish the regular season but could return for the Packers' first playoff game on Jan. 22 or 23 in the NFC divisional round.