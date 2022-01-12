If You Like Snow, Sioux Falls Could Finish the Week With Plenty

Well, the fun couldn't last forever. It looks like Old Man Winter is poised to make a return to the Sioux Empire to end the workweek.

Wednesday afternoon (Jan 12) The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Storm Watch for the counties in eastern South Dakota. Cities in the Watch include Sioux Falls, Brookings, and Sioux City. The Watch is in effect from late Thursday night through Friday evening.

The biggest feature of the forecast remains a clipper system which will brand the area with accumulating snowfall on Friday into Friday evening. Some areas of heavier snowfall are possible -NWS

The forecast says four to eight inches of snow can be expected in the Sioux Falls area by the time it's all done late Friday. Winds of 25 to 30 MPH could create areas of blowing and drifting snow.

"Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," The Weather Service adds.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD

250 PM CST Wed Jan 12 2022

Kingsbury-Lake-Moody-Minnehaha-Lincoln-

250 PM CST Wed Jan 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches possible.

* WHERE...Kingsbury, Lake, Moody, Minnehaha and Lincoln

Counties. This includes the tribal lands of the Flandreau

Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northerly winds gusting 25 to 35 mph on

Friday evening may cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

