If You Like Snow, Sioux Falls Could Finish the Week With Plenty
Well, the fun couldn't last forever. It looks like Old Man Winter is poised to make a return to the Sioux Empire to end the workweek.
Wednesday afternoon (Jan 12) The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Storm Watch for the counties in eastern South Dakota. Cities in the Watch include Sioux Falls, Brookings, and Sioux City. The Watch is in effect from late Thursday night through Friday evening.
The biggest feature of the forecast remains a clipper system which will brand the area with accumulating snowfall on Friday into Friday evening. Some areas of heavier snowfall are possible -NWS
The forecast says four to eight inches of snow can be expected in the Sioux Falls area by the time it's all done late Friday. Winds of 25 to 30 MPH could create areas of blowing and drifting snow.
"Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," The Weather Service adds.
