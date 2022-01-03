With Kirk Cousins Out, Vikings’ Playoff Hopes Disintegrate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings’ offense didn’t show much sign of life without Kirk Cousins around on Sunday, and the team's playoff hopes were dead by the end of the night.

The Vikings fell 37-10 to the NFC North champion Green Bay Packers. Cousins was unavailable because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes, A.J. Dillon ran for two more scores for Green Bay.

Green Bay’s victory, coupled with Philadelphia’s 20-16 triumph at Washington earlier in the day, dropped the Vikings (7-9) from postseason contention and gave the Eagles a playoff berth. Green Bay clinched the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.

It's the first time since coach Mike Zimmer’s arrival in 2014 that the Vikings have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

