WKRP’s Epic Thanksgiving Episode

In 1978, a TV show about a fictional radio station in Cincinnati aired its most famous episode, one that culminated in 10 unforgettable words: “As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly.”

Those words were uttered by station manager Mr. Carlson in the sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati. The iconic episode was titled “Turkeys Away.” As many radio stations do to this day, an attention-getting promotion is needed to captivate your listening audience. Although they usually don't get this crazy, at WKRP, Mr. Carlson plans a secret Thanksgiving promo: drop live turkeys from a helicopter into a shopping plaza to celebrate Thanksgiving.

One of the funniest scenes of the episode is newsman Les Nessman realizing that the turkeys are real, and indeed, can't fly.

That scene is now legendary.

That episode went on to become one of the most memorable holiday episodes in TV history. In 2009, TV Guide slotted it at No. 65 in the 100 Greatest Episodes of All Time.



