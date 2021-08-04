Would You Ride This Terrifying ‘Worlds Steepest Roller Coaster’?

The Worlds Steepest 'Dive' Roller Coaster is set to open in 2022. Two words...Holy Crap!

This will be the world's steepest roller coaster. Six Flags Fiesta Texas has plans to open the ride in 2022. This crazy steep dive coaster is named “The Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger”.

It will take riders 150 feet in the air before they are dropped off a cliff at 60 mph. And then just for the fun of it, there is also a 75-foot vertical drop.

Six Flags describes "Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger as the world’s steepest dive roller coaster. Saying that this exhilarating new thrill ride features three sleek 21-passenger trains, 2,501 feet of soaring track, a thrilling face-first Cliffhanger hold prior to a beyond-vertical 95-degree first drop, multiple inversions, extreme airtime, and an immersive steampunk story starring Dr. Diabolical and her plot to harvest adrenaline and fear."

10best.com recently ranked the Best Roller Coasters for 2021. The Top 10 Winners in the category Best Roller Coaster are:

1. Mako - SeaWorld Orlando

2. Phantom's Revenge - Kennywood

3. Phoenix - Knoebels

4. Fury 325 - Carowinds

5. Lightning Rod - Dollywood

6. Steel Vengeance - Cedar Point

7. Montu - Busch Gardens Tampa

8. The Voyage - Holiday World

9. Millennium Force - Cedar Point

10. Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure - Universal's Islands of Adventure

I have no doubt Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger will be topping the list in 2022.