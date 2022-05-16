You’ll Be Blown Away By Parade of Homes Million Dollar House

I was the extremely lucky person chosen to do a live broadcast from one of the featured homes on the Spring Parade of Homes. To say I was awed is a massive understatement!

To say that I got lost twice is the absolute truth!

Believe it or not, this is the 61st year of the Parade of Homes. There are 40 homes on the tour and 23 builders listing those homes.

The two featured homes cost you $5 to tour, the others are absolutely free. I had a great conversation with Cory Hjellming, (the third generation to enter the business, and is Vice President of Hjellming Construction), about where the funds raised go.

The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire has a Care Foundation with a long list of local projects every year. Just a few of them are- -

Organizing the Repair Affair every year.

Giving out High School Scholarships

To encourage and attract students to careers in the construction trade.

This home at 47915 Hadley Lane was built by Deffenbaugh Homes, and is so worth the drive out of Sioux Falls!

I had the pleasure of chatting with both Jesse and Dudley Deffenbaugh and it was very easy to recognize the passion that goes into every home they build. Dudley told me that they don't build as many homes as other builders, but the ones that they do build are extraordinary in the details.

The Spring Parade of Homes will be going on for the second weekend this Saturday and Sunday, May 21st and 22nd from 1 to 5 PM on both days.

Let me take you on a tour. And, as I said, I got lost, so the details of what feature was on which floor, may be kind of fuzzy. So you'll just have to go see it yourself.

Bridges At Spring Creek Home On Hadley Lane by Deffenbaugh Homes