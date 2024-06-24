Angel Reese Outduels Caitlin Clark

CHICAGO -- For the first time in their pro careers, Angel Reese won over Caitlin Clark.

Reese did so with one of the best performances yet, scoring a career-high 25 points and grabbing 16 rebounds to lead the Chicago Sky to a thrilling 88-87 comeback victory over the Indiana Fever on Sunday, despite 17 points and a franchise-record 13 assists for Clark.

Reese recorded a double-double for the eighth consecutive game, extending her WNBA rookie record, to help Chicago overcome a 15-point second-half deficit and earn her first victory over the Fever and Clark as a pro. The Fever had won the previous two matchups this season, both in Indianapolis.

Chicago ended the game on a 31-15 run over the final 11:25 powered by Reese, who had as many points (15) and field goals (5) as Indiana during that span.

Reese grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled as she made the putback to tie the game at 82 with three minutes remaining. Then, the Sky found Reese again for a driving layup with 53 seconds remaining to put Chicago ahead for good.