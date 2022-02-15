ESPN Sioux Falls is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa.

All of your favorite ESPN personalities, including Jeff Thurn & Bert on Overtime are now available anytime on your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device.

Setting up ESPN Sioux Falls on your device is easy.

Download the Alexa app (find the Apple version here or the Android version here ).

or the Android version ). Click here to enable the ESPN Sioux Falls skill

to enable the ESPN Sioux Falls skill Once you've enabled the skill, just say, “Alexa, play ESPN Sioux Falls ”

Enjoy!

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.

Still having trouble? We're happy to help. Send us an email via our Contact Us page.