Win Total Projections for All Area FBS College Football Teams

The College Football season at the FBS level is now less than one month away.

There have been plenty of storylines and soundbites emerging from the game thus far, and we're still just creeping up on the start of the season.

We don't yet have an official Preseason Top 25 poll, although we will soon, but we do have projected win totals to dissect.

Here are the win total projections according to VegasInsider for our area FBS College Football Programs:

*Odds/Totals subject to change and may have changed since publication.

Big Ten

Iowa - 7.5 wins

Nebraska -7.5

Wisconsin - 6.5

Illinois - 5.5

Minnesota - 4.5

Northwestern - 5.5

Big 12

Kansas State - 9.5

Kansas - 8.5

Iowa State - 7.5

Colorado - 5.5

SEC

Missouri - 9.5

Mountain West

Air Force - 6.5

Colorado State - 6.5

Wyoming - 6.5

American

Army - 6.5

Navy - 5.5

There are 4 football games involving FBS programs coming up in less than a month. 'Week 0', as it has been affectionately known for a while, kicks off on Saturday, August 24th with the following contests:

Sources: ESPN.com and Vegas Insider