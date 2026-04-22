The Alabama Crimson Tide have handled their business in the wake of the legendary Nick Saban's retirement after the 2023 season.

Kalen DeBoer was tasked with leading the program following Saban's departure and he's already reinforced the high-level stability that has been the hallmark of the program in Tuscaloosa.

Through two seasons, the Milbank, South Dakota native and former USF Cougar Head Coach has navigated a Quarterback change flawlessly and has tallied 20 total wins as well as a College Football Playoff Appearance.

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This past season, DeBoer and the Tide fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC title game, then proceeded to go 1-1 in the 2025 College Football playoff.

Now, that growth and consistency is being rewarded just two years into the job with a contract extension:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A contract extension for Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer was approved Wednesday by The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.

The new agreement will extend his current contract by two seasons, keeping him in charge of the Crimson Tide football program through January 31, 2033.

DeBoer owns a 20-8 mark in two years with the Crimson Tide, part of a 124-20 career record across 11 seasons as a collegiate head coach. He has accumulated 20 wins against ranked opponents since 2021, the second-best mark among active head coaches, and holds an 8-4 record against Associated Press Top 25 teams since arriving at Alabama.

"We are pleased to extend Coach DeBoer and are proud to have him leading the Crimson Tide football program," said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne . "He is an excellent coach and has done a commendable job developing our student-athletes. Thanks to President Mohler, Chancellor Trant and our Board of Trustees for their support and approval of this extension."

DeBoer recently completed his second season at UA in 2025, leading the Crimson Tide to an 11-4 record that included a Southeastern Conference Championship Game appearance, a College Football Playoff berth and one win in the CFP at eighth-ranked Oklahoma. The win over the Sooners was the Tide's fifth ranked win of the season with four of those victories coming in consecutive weeks during the regular season to set a new SEC record.

In 2024, Alabama finished 9-4 under DeBoer's guidance. His win total for the '24 campaign tied for the most wins by a first-year head coach in program history and featured three ranked victories against then-No. 2 Georgia, then-No. 21 Missouri and a dominant 42-13 finish at then-No. 14 LSU.

DeBoer came to Tuscaloosa after spending two seasons at Washington from 2022-23. He led the Huskies to a 25-3 record, a Pac-12 championship, two bowl victories and a berth in the CFP National Championship Game to close out the '23 campaign. Prior to Washington, DeBoer served as a head coach at Fresno State (2020-21) and Sioux Falls [S.D.] (2005-09) in addition to multiple stops as an assistant.

Source: Alabama Athletics

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