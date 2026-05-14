The 2026 NFL Season is still a long way away, but there are plenty of offseason headlines that are sure to turn heads.

On Wednesday, Pro Football Focus published their 2026 'All-Breakout Team," highlighting players across the league that are likely to ascend to new heights this coming season.

Two South Dakota natives made the cut, as did one Minnesota Viking as well as one Green Bay Packer.

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First, both Grey Zabel (Pierre native - NDSU alum) and Mason McCormick (Sioux Falls native - SDSU alum) landed on the offensive line breakout list.

Here's a bit of what PFF had to say about both:

2026 NFL All-Breakout Team: Predicting the next great players at every position

Guard - Mason McCormick, Pittsburgh Steelers

The South Dakota State product was significantly better in his second year, with his overall PFF grade jumping from 57.7 to 72.9. Much of that improvement was fostered by late-season success. From Week 10 and later, McCormick was the 10th-best guard by overall grade (79.2), powered by his 81.0 PFF pass-blocking mark.

Guard - Grey Zabel, Seattle Seahawks

Zabel finished his rookie season with a mediocre 61.7 overall PFF grade, sitting in the 48th percentile in PFF pass-blocking grade and no better than the 37th percentile in run-blocking mark on both gap and zone concepts. But when the stage got brighter, Zabel thrived: His 86.8 overall grade from Week 17 onward led all guards, and he permitted just nine pressures over those six contests. ... Zabel could very well be a 2026 All-Pro candidate.

That's some high praise for two different young NFL budding stars that both prepped right here in South Dakota.

Also making the cut on offense was Packers second-year wide receiver Matthew Golden.

Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner also made the list as he readies for year three of his NFL career in Minnesota.

Source: 2026 NFL All-Breakout Team: Predicting the next great players at every position

The Top 10 (Unofficial) All-Time NFL Sack Leaders Gallery Credit: Bert Remien