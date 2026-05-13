The Green Bay Packers have had a ton of success historically on Thanksgiving, including a massive win in Detroit last season over the rival Lions.

The Packers have played on Thanksgiving Day in each of the last three seasons, but will not be playing on the holiday this Fall.

Instead, the team will take part in a first ever Thanksgiving Eve game against the Los Angeles Rams.

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Per ESPN.com:

The Green Bay Packers will visit the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL's first Thanksgiving Eve game, the league announced Wednesday.

The game will take place on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Netflix.

The added game on the week of Thanksgiving means there will be five stand-alone games that week before the regular Sunday slate. The league has played three games on Thanksgiving Day since 2006 and added a Black Friday game in 2023.

The NFL has already announced one of the Thanksgiving Day games, revealing Monday that the Dallas Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30 p.m. (televised by Fox).

The complete 2026 regular-season schedule will be announced Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. A two-hour primetime special will air on ESPN.

The Packers hold a 16-20-2 all-time record on Thanksgiving, and aim to be the first ever NFL squad to score a win on the eve of Turkey Day this Fall.

Source: Packers-Rams set as NFL's first Thanksgiving Eve game - ESPN