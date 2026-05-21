The Augustana Viking Softball program has been one of the most dominant DII programs in the country under the guidance of Head Coach Gretta Melstead.

Melsted just wrapped up year number twenty here in Sioux Falls with the Vikings and finished up the season with yet another NSIC Tournament title and NCAA Tournament appearance.

News broke on Thursday that Melsted was resigning to take the leap up to the DI ranks with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Get our free mobile app

Per GopherSports.com:

The University and Melsted have agreed to a five-year term, pending the completion of a background check.

Melsted comes to Minnesota after 20 seasons as the head coach at Augustana University, where she built one of the top Division II softball programs in the country. She guided the Vikings to 14 NCAA Tournament appearances, the 2019 NCAA Division II National Championship and five consecutive NSIC regular season titles from 2021-25 and most recently helped the Vikings win the 2026 NSIC Tournament.

"Gretta is a proven winner and one of the most respected coaches in college softball," said Coyle. "She is a Hall of Fame coach and has built and sustained a championship program, developed student-athletes at an elite level and has a strong understanding of softball in this region. Her teams have consistently competed for championships, and I am excited to welcome Gretta, her husband Dan and sons Matthew and Jacob to the University of Minnesota."

Melsted led Augustana to an 813-313 overall record, including seven seasons with 50-plus wins, highlighted by a program-best 61-win season in 2019. She was inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in December 2024.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to be named the head softball coach at the University of Minnesota," said Melsted. "This is a program with tremendous tradition, passionate alumni and a proud history of competing at the highest level. I would like to thank President Rebecca Cunningham, Director of Athletics Mark Coyle , sport administrator Joi Thomas and the search committee for trusting me with this opportunity. As someone who grew up in Minnesota, I know how special this place is, and I cannot wait to get to work with our student-athletes and build on the legacy of Gopher softball.'

During the 2024 season, Augustana captured its fourth consecutive NSIC Regular Season title, claimed the NSIC Tournament title, won the NCAA Central Regional and advanced to the NCAA Division II Softball Championship. The Vikings finished the season 50-15 and had four NFCA All-Americans, three D2CCA All-Americans, five NFCA All-Region selections and nine All-NSIC honorees. The Viking softball staff was also recognized as the ATEC/NFCA DII Regional Coaching Staff of the Year.

Melsted led Augustana to the 2019 NCAA Division II National Championship after guiding the Vikings to a 10-2 record in the NCAA postseason. Augustana defeated No. 2 Winona State in regionals and No. 1 Central Oklahoma in super regionals, both on the road, before earning a pair of 6-4 wins against Texas A&M-Kingsville in the championship series.

Following the historic 2019 season, Melsted and her staff were named the NFCA Central Region and Division II National Staff of the Year. She was also named the NFCA Central Region Coach of the Year in 2012 after leading Augustana to a 53-12 record, the NCAA Tournament and a No. 5 final ranking in the NFCA poll.

Melsted's teams have consistently been among the best offensively. In 2023, Augustana ranked second nationally with a .607 slugging percentage and fifth with a .356 batting average. In 2022, the Vikings ranked third nationally in batting average, second in home runs per game and fourth in runs per game.

A native of Albert Lea, Minn., Melsted was the head coach at Culver-Stockton for three seasons before taking over at Augustana. She also served as an assistant coach for softball and women's basketball at William Woods and had assistant coaching stops at Carleton, Robbinsdale Cooper High School and Robbinsdale Armstrong High School.

--

The Vikings just finished up the 2026 campaign with an NSIC Tournament title and a final mark of 31-28.

Per GoAugie.com:

"We are so grateful for the program that Coach Melsted has built at Augustana and that's why we are excited for the future," said Morton. "She has been so much more than a coach; she's been a leader, a mentor, a teacher and donor on our campus. We wish her the best of luck."

The national search for her replacement will begin immediately.

Sources: Augustana University Athletics and University of Minnesota Athletics

The Last Decade of Augustana Vikings Football Gallery Credit: Bert Remien