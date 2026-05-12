The Augustana Vikings blitzed their way through the NSIC Baseball Tournament just last weekend and now set their sights on the NCAA Tournament.

After earning their fifth NSIC Tournament title in program history, Augie punched its ticket as a 5-seed in the regional round of the tournament.

The Vikings will take on 4th-seeded Northwest Missouri State in the regional hosted by Pittsburg State.

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Per GoAugie.com:

INDIANAPOLIS – For the seventh time in eight seasons, the Augustana baseball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament. The NSIC Champion Vikings (41-13) earned the No. 5 seed in the Central Region and will head to Pittsburg, Kansas, to face fourth-seeded Northwest Missouri State.



Pittsburg State will serve as the host for the NCAA Central Region Pod No. 1 and is the No. 1 seed. They will play eighth-seeded Arkansas Tech to round out the pod.



In the region's first pod, No. 2 seed Rogers State plays host to No. 3 Central Missouri, No. 6 Minnesota State and No. 7 Missouri Southern.



The regional of four squads will have two games on Thursday, two Friday, two Saturday and potentially, the if necessary game on Sunday. The winner of the regional will move onto the Super Regional pitting the Central Region Pod No. 1 winner against the Pod No. 2 winner.



Stay tuned to GoAugie.com and the @AugieBaseball social media channels for information leading up to the regional, including game times.



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Northwest Missouri State (36-16), is making their first tournament appearance in 23 years, and just their 10th in program history.

Augie Head Coach Tim Huber had this to say about the challenge the Bearcats present:

Augustana meets the Bearcats on Thursday evening at 6:00 in the double elimination tournament format. Here's a look at the entirety of the DII NCAA Tournament bracket.

Source: Augustana University Athletics