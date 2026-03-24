Those that have followed Augustana Hockey even just a bit over the past few years are very familiar with Goaltender Josh Kotai.

The three-year standout here in Sioux Falls has appeared in 79 games for the Vikings, and was recently tabbed as the CCHA Player of the Year.

Now, Kotai has earned his first professional opportunity as of Tuesday.

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Per GoAugie.com:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The New York Islanders announced Tuesday morning that it has signed Augustana hockey's netminder, Josh Kotai , to a two-year, entry-level contract.

The Abbotsford, British Columbia, native was named the CCHA Goalie and Player of the Year after he posted a 1.99 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage in 35 games this season. He collected a record of 20-11-4 with five shutouts.

Head coach Garrett Raboin on Kotai: "Josh has been such an incredible representative of Augustana hockey. A terrific student, teammate and player. He is extremely deserving of this next opportunity. We are all so proud of him and fully support him as he begins his professional career."

Kotai was named a Mike Richter Award Finalist earlier this month, an award given out annually to the best netminder in the country. Among Division-1 netminders, he ranks second in saves made (1,056) and save percentage, fifth in minutes played (2,111) and seventh in both goals-against average and wins.

This season, Kotai started all 26 Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) conference games, finishing with a 14-8-4 record, a 1.87 goals-against average, and a league-leading .941 save percentage.

Kotai has played in 79 games over three seasons at Augustana, registering a 39-30-9 record with eight shutouts, a .931 save percentage and a 2.17 goals-against average.

Source: GoAugie.com