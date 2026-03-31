The Augustana Viking Women's basketball program recently wrapped up the 2025-26 season with a final mark of 9-19.

The program is now firmly marching ahead into next season and has begun adding to its 2026-27 roster. There was just one South Dakota native on last year's roster, and that count will likely increase next season. Tuesday's news is the first step in that direction.

Lucy Moore, who recently wrapped up her redshirt freshman season at Northern State, is reportedly transferring to Augustana.

Get our free mobile app

It's a return home for Moore, who starred at O'Gorman right here in Sioux Falls in High School.

Here's more on the news:

Lucy saw limited action at Northern this past season, appearing in 26 games. She scored 15 points and logged 20 rebounds on the season. Lucy's older sister Izzy just wrapped up her Senior season at Northern State, started all 29 games and led the team in both points and rebounds per game.

Lucy will get an opportunity to compete immediately for minutes in a program that will graduate three Seniors this offseason.

For the latest on the Augustana Vikings Women's Basketball program, visit their official site here.

Source: natevogel (@CoachNateVogel) / X