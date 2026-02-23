The field is officially set for this year's NSIC Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments!

The 12-team fields were set on Sunday as play begins on Wednesday at campus sites to solidify the 8-team field that will play at the Sanford Pentagon here in Sioux Falls.

Here's your one-stop-shop for all things NSIC Tournament!

Here's a look at how the Women's Bracket shook out:

The Mankato Mavericks earned the top seed this year with an conference record of 21-1. The Sioux Falls Cougars will play travel to take on the St. Cloud State Huskies in a play in game on Wednesday at 6:00. Should the Cougars win that game, they would take on Mankato at the Pentagon on Saturday at 11:00am.

The Augustana Viking Women finished the season shy of a tournament appearance with a final conference mark of 6-16.

Here's a look at the Men's Bracket and schedule:

The St. Cloud State Huskies earned this year's top seed with a final mark of 20-2 in conference play. The Augustana Vikings are the 2-seed this year, and will await the winner of Northern State and Moorhead. The Vikings will play their first game at the Pentagon on Saturday Night at 7:00.

The USF Cougars earned the 8-seed this year, and will play host to Wayne State on Wednesday at 6:00 at the Stewart Center for the opportunity to advance to the Pentagon's 8-team field. Should the Cougars pick up the win Wednesday, they would take on top-seeded St. Cloud State on Saturday afternoon at 4:30.

For the latest on both the Men's and Women's Tournaments, and information on ticketing and attendance, visit the official site here. Don't miss out on all of the action and fun this year at the Sanford Pentagon!

