The 2025-26 Basketball season is very much still in full swing, but you'll want to start making plans for next year already.

Sioux Falls has become an early-season destination for big ball games of late, and that isn't changing anytime soon.

The Sanford Pentagon is once again assembling a strong schedule of neutral site contests and announced one big tip-off matchup for next season on Wednesday.

The Iowa State Cyclones will reportedly play the Memphis Tigers in early November in Sioux Falls:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Iowa State Cyclones and Memphis Tigers are returning to the Sanford Pentagon next fall when the two men’s programs face off in a non-conference matchup on Nov. 2 to open the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Ticket information will be released later.

“Two historic programs facing each other at the Sanford Pentagon, vying for an important neutral-site win, is the perfect way to open the college basketball season,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “Thank you to Coach Otzelberger and Coach Hardaway for giving fans in our region the opportunity to see your teams compete. Both programs know how much this fanbase loves basketball, and their coaches, athletes and supporters will feel that electric energy throughout the game.”

Iowa State is currently ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll as they begin play in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. The Cyclones finished the regular season with a 25-6 overall record which included a 96-80 victory against Mississippi State on Nov. 10 at the Sanford Pentagon. That game marked the 100th Division I basketball game played on Heritage Court.

"We're excited to head back to Sioux Falls next season,” said Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger. “Our experience there last year was first class, and we're looking forward to another great experience there next season against Memphis."

This matchup will be the third trip to the Sanford Pentagon for the Memphis Tigers and the sixth game overall. On Nov. 18, 2014, Memphis played No. 11 Wichita State in an ESPN-televised game. The Tigers returned to Sioux Falls in November of 2020 for the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, where they faced Saint Mary’s, Western Kentucky and VCU in a three-day span.

“We’re excited to be part of an event like this and to face a perennial top-10 program like Iowa State,” said Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway. “It’s a great opportunity for our team early in the season to measure ourselves against a really good opponent in a great setting.”

Since opening in 2013, the Sanford Pentagon has hosted more than 100 Division I college basketball games along with multiple NCAA DII and NAIA national championships. The Pentagon is also home of the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the G League affiliate of the Miami Heat.

Source: Sanford Sports

