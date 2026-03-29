For the first time in a decade, the Fighting Hawks are dancing into the Frozen Four.

After a dominant regional performance in Sioux Falls, UND is heading to Las Vegas as one of the final four teams in the nation for the first time since 2016.

The Fighting Hawks got to work immediately on Saturday evening, taking a 3-0 lead in the blink of an eye early on.

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Before the second period was done, UND had a 5-0 lead that would stick as the final score.

The fans from up North made the trip and made quite the impact in Sioux Falls:

Per USCHO.com:

After rolling through the Sioux Falls Regional with surprising ease, the Fighting Hawks are back in the Frozen Four. A three-goal first period sent North Dakota on its way, and the Fighting Hawks dominated from start to finish in a 5-0 rout of the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Saturday night at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, booking their first Frozen Four trip in 10 years and the 23rd in program history. “It’s just been a year’s work coming to fruition,” said (Head Coach Dane) Jackson, who on the one-year anniversary of his hiring has his program back on college hockey’s biggest stage. “The preparation and work these guys have put in and the selflessness our team plays with typifies our culture. Could not be more proud of the way we’ve grown as a team over the course of the season. To see it all come together this weekend is extremely satisfying.”

The Fighting Hawks will now head to Las Vegas for the Frozen Four that will take place from April 9th-11th at T-Mobile Arena. Semifinals (4/9) and the National Championship (4/11) can be viewed on ESPN2 and ESPN respectively. Visit the official NCAA site here to see who else has punched their ticket!

UND will take on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Semifinal round on April 9th.

Source: USCHO

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