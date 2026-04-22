The South Dakota Coyote football program navigates a change at Head Coach for the second straight offseason, but there remains plenty of reason for optimism in Vermillion.

Coach Matt Vitzthum took over following Travis Johansen's departure for Rutgers this offseason, and the team has yet another bright outlook in 2026.

Spring Ball is winding down for the Yotes, and it is punctuated with Family Day festivities coming up on Saturday.

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Per GoYotes.com:

The Yotes officially welcome 17 new additions to the roster for the spring. South Dakota will have to replace Aidan Bouman at quarterback, having three QBs on the roster for spring ball. The Coyotes return seven starters from both sides of the ball to the roster for the spring.



FAMILY DAY -- APRIL 25

The second annual USD Family Day will bring to an end spring practices for Coyote football on April 25. Open to the public, fans are invited to watch the final spring practice.



Also on Family Day, following practice, the Yotes will host a clinic for boys and girls from kindergarten to eighth grade. The clinic will focus on the development of football skills. Registration is FREE and open to any children K-8. To register, visit the link above.



USD GEAR SALE

This year's Family Day will also feature the second USD gear sale. The sale will once again be held in the Dome Club prior to the Family Day festivities from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on April 25.



Much like the gear sale back in February, fans will have access to select USD apparel and uniforms, including uniforms from this past season:



Helmets ($250)

Football Jerseys ($50)

Other jerseys ($40)

Shoes ($20)

Travel Tops ($20)

Travel Pants ($20)

All other items ($5) Basketballs, footballs, a limited number of helmets, and more



2026 SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets for the 2026 season are available now! Visit GoYotes.com/Tickets to secure your seats in the DakotaDome to support the Yotes!

Source: University of South Dakota Athletics

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