It was a very strong weekend for our area softball programs, as we saw both South Dakota and Augustana come away with conference tournament titles.

The most impressive part? Neither program was anywhere near a top seed in their respective tournaments.

USD entered the Summit League tourney as the 4-seed, while Augustana punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament as the 5-seed in the NSIC tournament.

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Now, we have the details of where each team is heading, as well as opponents and bracket information.

First, here's a look at what's ahead for the NSIC Champion Augustana Vikings:

Augustana Vikings (30-26)

Thursday, May 14th @ 3:00pm CT vs. #1 Missouri Southern

INDIANAPOLIS – The Augustana softball team is NCAA Tournament-bound for the third consecutive season as the Vikings earned the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Central Region Tournament, announced Monday morning by the NCAA Selection Committee. Fresh off claiming the NSIC Tournament Championship, Augustana will travel to Joplin, Missouri, for Central Region Pod No. 1, hosted by top-seeded Missouri Southern. The Vikings will be joined in the four-team pod by No. 4 seed Southern Arkansas and No. 5 seed St. Cloud State.

Here's a look at the full DII Softball NCAA Tournament bracket.

South Dakota Coyotes (20-34-1)

Friday, May 15th @ 5:30pm CT vs. #1 Nebraska

VERMILLION, S.D. — The South Dakota softball program will be heading to Lincoln, Nebraska for the Lincoln Regional in the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament. After winning the program's first-ever Summit League Tournament title, the Coyotes will partake in their first-ever NCAA Tournament in program history – in Division I or Division II – since the program began in 1978. Entering with a 20-34-1 record, South Dakota won four games in four days, including downing top-seed Omaha twice in two one-runs games behind the arm of Madison Evans – the 2026 Summit League All-Tournament Team MVP – to secure the tournament title and Summit League automatic qualifying berth. The Yotes became just the second team in Summit League history to win the softball tournament as the No. 4 seed. USD joins Western Illinois in 2008 to be the two teams to accomplish the feat. LINCOLN REGIONAL

Where: Bowlin Stadium (2,530) | Lincoln, Neb.

DATES: May 15-17

TEAMS: (1) Nebraska, Grand Canyon, (8) Louisiville, South Dakota

Here's the link to the full DI NCAA Softball Tournament bracket.

Good luck to both the Augustana Vikings and South Dakota Coyotes in the NCAA Tournament!

Sources: DI College Softball - Home | NCAA.com, GoYotes.com and GoAugie

The Last Ten Quarterbacks Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings Gallery Credit: Bert Remien