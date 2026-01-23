The South Dakota Coyote athletic department is hosting a gear sale early next month!

This event is a great way for fans to load up on some unique and notable items from recent football seasons.

This event will take place on February 11th, before the home Men's Basketball game.

Here are the details from GoYotes.com:

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The South Dakota athletic department will host a gear sale in the Dome Club prior to the Wednesday, February 11 men's basketball game against North Dakota. The sale will take place from 6-7 p.m with a ticket to that evening's game must be scanned to enter the sale. Items available will include jerseys, shoes, team issued gear, footballs, basketballs, a limited number of helmets and more. Prices are as follows: Helmets - $250 (2 white, 2 red, 2 black)

Football Jerseys - $50

Other Jerseys - $40

Shoes - $20

Travel Tops - $20

Travel Pants - $10

All Other Items - $5 Tickets to the game can be purchased at GoYotes.com/Tickets or by calling 605-677-5959.

Source: GoYotes.com