The Girls State Basketball Tournaments concluded over the weekend, as we saw an East River sweep in all classes.

In AA, the 2-seed Bishop O'Gorman girls got it done again, lifting the title trophy for the third consecutive season and fourth time in the past five years.

In A, it was the Lennox Orioles, a 5-seed, who triumphed in the end. The Orioles run saw them take down 3 higher seeds en route to the title.

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Lastly in Class B, Ethan, the 4-seed, picked up wins over Colman-Egan, Corsica-Stickney, and Harding County on the way to the title.

Here's a look at the brackets for all three classes:

Class AA

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Class A

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Class B

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For the full brackets for each class, including consolation games, visit the official site here.

Congratulations to all of the athletes, coaches, staff, and supporters on another great season!

Source: GoBound SD