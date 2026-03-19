The Class B Boys State Basketball Tournaments started out on Thursday morning with a bang, as top-seeded Viborg-Hurley fell to 8-seed Lyman.

In the game that tipped off at 11:00 CT, the Cougars led by 2 after the first and at half, but fell behind in the 3rd quarter when the Lyman Raiders outscored them 17-10.

The rest of the way, the Raiders hung on to what amounted to be a colossal upset in Aberdeen to start the tournament.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a link to the full stats that saw Lyman win the opening contest 49-44. MJ Diehm led Lyman with 15 points in the upset win.

In the first game of the day in the Class A Tourney in Rapid City, top-seeded Sioux Falls Christian had no problem advancing beyond St. Thomas More. In AA, Lincoln separated from Tea Area late for a 69-44 opening round win.

Here are the links for updated brackets and live stats for each tournament, that will conclude on Saturday:

Class AA - Class AA Live/Final Stats & Updated Bracket

Class A - Class A Live/Final Stats & Updated Bracket

Class B - Class B Live/Final Stats & Updated Bracket

Best of luck to all of the teams at State this season!

Sources: SDHSAA.com and GoBound SD