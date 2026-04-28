The Sioux Falls Cougar football program recently wrapped up Spring Ball and now face down the Summer ahead of the 2026 season kicking off.

The team welcomes back a ton of talent after another inspiring finish in 2025, but there is still plenty of room for growth.

The Cougars wrapped up last season short of a playoff berth with a final mark of 7-4, and Head Coach Jim Glogowski is hoping year four has more in store.

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Coach Glo as well as the team's offensive and defensive coordinators joined Overtime with Bert Remien on Tuesday in studio to break down the Spring Ball portion of the offseason, and update fans on what's ahead.

First, here's Coach Glogowski's take on the Spring session:

As for what's ahead this Summer, here's what Coach had to say:

Offensive Coordinator Lucas Lueders highlighted the team's Quarterback room this Spring as a big strength:

He went on to talk about the growth along the Cougar offensive line:

Defensive Coordinator Spencer Capitani highlighted the turnover and growth on the defensive side of the ball:

We then got an update on Special teams from Coach Glogowski in what he views as a strength:

Lastly, fans are anxious about the release of the 2026 schedule, which Coach says should be coming sooner than later:

For the latest on the USF Cougar football program, visit their official site here.

Source: Football - University of Sioux Falls Athletics

Which MVFC Football Programs Have Won the Most Conference Titles? Gallery Credit: Bert Remien