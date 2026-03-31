The Augustana Vikings wrapped the 2025 season with a final mark of 9-2 and fell just short of another playoff appearance.

This Fall, the goals remain high for the Vikings as they embark on another season with high expectations.

The journey became clearer on Tuesday as the team released its official schedule for the upcoming campaign.

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Year #104 of Vikings football will open in primetime against Missouri Western on Thursday, August 27th.

Here are the details:

The Vikings open the 104th season of football at 7 p.m., on Aug. 27, traveling to St. Joseph, Mo., for a rematch with the Missouri Western Griffons of the MIAA in nonconference action during "Week 0". The Vikings and Griffons, who went 3-8 a season ago, will meet for the fifth time in a series and second consecutive season. In 2025, Gunnar Hensley found Cody Oswald in the end zone with 10 seconds remaining to seal a week 0 victory at Kirkeby-Over Stadium, 30-26

In week one, Augustana opens its NSIC schedule on the road, traveling north for a matchup with Minnesota Duluth. It will be the first time the teams meet since 2024 when the Vikings earned a 28-24 victory at home.



On Sept. 12, the Vikings open their home schedule with Minot State. The home stand will continue Sept. 19 when the Dragons of MSU Moorhead come to town. It will be the first time seeing either program since 2024.

The Vikings are back on the road Sept. 26, going to Winona State for a 6 p.m., kickoff before coming home to host Sioux Falls on Oct. 3. The Vikings have won The Key to the City each of the last two seasons, winning at Bob Young Field last year and at home in 2024.



Concordia-St. Paul is next on the schedule as Augustana travels to the twin cities for an Oct. 10 matchup.



After a week off, Oct. 24 will see the Vikings back at home to take on Augustana alum, Scott Underwood, and Southwest Minnesota State for Viking Days.



The final road stretch of the season comes Oct. 31 and Nov. 7 when Northern State and Minnesota State play host to the Vikings. The game against the Wolves will mark the third night game on the AU schedule before a noon kickoff against the Mavericks.



Augustana then closes the regular season at home against Wayne State on Nov. 14.



All home games have a 1 p.m. kickoff and are played in Kirkeby-Over Stadium. Stay tuned to GoAugie.com this spring for ticket information.



Full Schedule

Aug. 27 - at Missouri Western

Sept. 5 – at Minnesota Duluth

Sept. 12 – Minot State

Sept. 19 – MSU Moorhead

Sept. 26 – at Winona State

Oct. 3 – Sioux Falls

Oct. 10 – at Concordia-St. Paul

Oct. 24 – Southwest Minnesota State (Viking Days)

Oct. 31 – at Northern State

Nov. 7 – at Minnesota State

Nov. 14 – Wayne State

Source: GoAugie.com

The Last Decade of Augustana Vikings Football Gallery Credit: Bert Remien