If you watched the greatness of Peyton Manning during his time with the Colts, you surely noticed a mastermind Coach on the sidelines.

Tom Moore served as the Colts Offensive Coordinator from 1998 (Manning's rookie season) until 2010 and has been one of the most respected Coaches in the league for decades.

Recently, Moore has served as an Offensive consultant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2019, but is now making the leap to the college game.

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Moore, a Rochester, Minnesota native, began his coaching career at the University of Iowa in 1961, and now is heading back to Iowa City.

Per Hawkeye Sports:

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz announced Friday the hiring of former Hawkeye and longtime coach Tom Moore as senior consultant to the head coach and offensive advisor.

“I have known Tom Moore for over a decade and am thrilled that he has agreed to join our program in an advisory role,” said Ferentz. “Coach Moore has had a long and very successful career in football. He was a player at Iowa, coached at the collegiate level and spent many years working alongside Hall of Fame coaches in the National Football League. I am grateful that a four-time Super Bowl champion will share his wisdom and perspectives with us - coaches and players.”

Moore has been around the game of football for more than six decades. He lettered for the Hawkeyes in 1959 and 1960 as a quarterback and placekicker while earning a bachelor’s degree in history. Iowa posted a 13-5 record in those two seasons, including an 8-1 mark in 1960. As a kicker, Moore connected on five field goals and 40 PATs in two seasons.



Moore served as a graduate assistant coach at Iowa in 1961 and 1962 before serving two years in the United States Army, where he also coached football. Moore coached on the collegiate level at Dayton (1965-68), Wake Forest (1969), Georgia Tech (1970-71) and Minnesota (1972-73, 1975-76).



Moore joined the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, serving as receivers coach (1977-82) and offensive coordinator (1983-89). He later coached with Minnesota (assistant head coach, 1990-93), Detroit (offensive coordinator, 1994-96), New Orleans (running backs, 1997), Indianapolis (offensive coordinator, 1998-2008). He served as the Colts’ senior offensive coordinator in 2009 and was senior offensive assistant and offensive consultant in 2010.



Moore was offensive consultant with the New York Jets in 2011 and Tennessee in 2012. He was assistant head coach and offensive consultant with Arizona from 2013-17. Most recently, Moore was with Tampa Bay the last seven seasons as an offensive consultant (2019-25).



Moore is a four-time Super Bowl champion; winning two in Pittsburgh (XIII and XIV), one with Indianapolis (XLI) and another with Tampa Bay (LV). Moore helped five teams earn conference championships (1978, 1979, 2006, 2009, 2021). He coached under Chuck Noll with the Steelers and Tony Dungy in Indianapolis.

Source: Iowa Hawkeyes Athletics - Official Athletics Website