Brooklyn Meyer recently wrapped up an amazing career in Brookings with the South Dakota State Jackrabbit Women's basketball program.

She isn't yet done being honored for her efforts, however.

On Wednesday morning, it was announced the Meyer was selected as the recipient of the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award.

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It's a massive honor for a student-athlete that has been among the best in the country over the past few seasons.

Per GoJacks.com:

HOPEWELL, N.J. - South Dakota State senior Brooklyn Meyer has been named the 2026 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year.

The Becky Hammon Award, in its seventh season, recognizes the best mid-major player in the country. The award is named for Rapid City native and current Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon.

Meyer, a Larchwood, Iowa native, capped off her career with one of the most dominant seasons in program history. Her 22.6 points per game this season is the second-highest mark in program history and the highest in SDSU's Division I era. She scored 767 points this season, the most in a single season in program history. For the second season in a row, she broke the Jackrabbits' record for field goal percentage, finishing this season with an elite 64.6% on more than 13 attempts per game. Meyer scored 29 points against Washington in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, matching the Jackrabbits' single-game NCAA Tournament record.

Meyer led the Jackrabbits to a fourth consecutive Summit League Tournament title in her senior campaign and was named Tournament MVP. The Jackrabbits went 22-7 overall and made their 14th NCAA Tournament appearance since 2009.

Meyer ranks third in program history in career points (2,097), fifth in career rebounds (850), and is tied for second in career blocks (174). Her career field goal percentage of 60.9% shattered the previous program record of .572 set by Melissa Pater (1999-02).

Meyer is the second Summit League player to win the Becky Hammon Award, joining South Dakota's Ciara Duffy (2019-20).

Source: South Dakota State University Athletics

The Last Ten Winners of the Summit League Women's Basketball Tournament Gallery Credit: Bert Remien