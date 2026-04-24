The South Dakota State Jackrabbits Men's basketball program lost a pair of high impact players this week.

Thursday was not a great day for the Jacks, as both big man Damon Wilkinson and Guard Kalen Garry have reportedly entered the portal.

2026-27 will be a season of tremendous change for the program, as they deal with notable losses to both graduation and the portal.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the news that broke about Wilkinson:

Following Wilkinson's reported departure, Garry followed suit late on Thursday night:

Last season, Wilkinson led the team in rebounding (6.4 per game), and was second in scoring (13.9). He appeared in all 32 games and made 19 starts.

Garry was also a major contributor, starting all 32 contests and finishing with 10.7 points per game average. Garry also led the team in assists.

Here's a look at the Jackrabbits roster following the moves:

For the latest on Jackrabbit Men's Basketball, visit the team's official page here.

Sources: Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) / X and JB on X

The Last Ten "Mr. Irrelevant" Picks of the NFL Draft Gallery Credit: Bert Remien