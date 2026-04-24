South Dakota State’s Wilkinson & Garry Both Enter Portal
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits Men's basketball program lost a pair of high impact players this week.
Thursday was not a great day for the Jacks, as both big man Damon Wilkinson and Guard Kalen Garry have reportedly entered the portal.
2026-27 will be a season of tremendous change for the program, as they deal with notable losses to both graduation and the portal.
Here's the news that broke about Wilkinson:
Following Wilkinson's reported departure, Garry followed suit late on Thursday night:
Last season, Wilkinson led the team in rebounding (6.4 per game), and was second in scoring (13.9). He appeared in all 32 games and made 19 starts.
Garry was also a major contributor, starting all 32 contests and finishing with 10.7 points per game average. Garry also led the team in assists.
Here's a look at the Jackrabbits roster following the moves:
For the latest on Jackrabbit Men's Basketball, visit the team's official page here.
Sources: Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) / X and JB on X
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