The 2026 South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program officially has its schedule for the upcoming season.

After a bit of a wait to get the complete slate released, the program announced its full 12-game schedule on Tuesday morning.

The Jackrabbits will play four of their first five games at home, and all of them will be in primetime.

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Per GoJacks.com:

Seven home games and a full 12-game slate make up the 2026 schedule for the South Dakota State football team.

"A great deal of hard work went into putting together a competitive schedule that allows our program to reach its goals and find our highest potential," head coach Dan Jackson said. "Our fans love Jackrabbit Football, and I am fired up that we have the opportunity to sell out Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium seven times this season. We appreciate the support President Barry Dunn and Athletic Director Justin Sell have provided throughout this process."

SDSU, which finished the 2025 season with a 9-5 overall record and made its 14 consecutive appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, will play four of its first five games at home. The Jackrabbits recently finalized a contract with Stetson to open the 2026 campaign Aug. 29 under the lights at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

After playing at Football Bowl Subdivision and Big Ten Conference opponent Northwestern on Sept. 5, the Jackrabbits return home for three consecutive home games as nonconference dates against New Haven (Sept. 12) and Eastern Illinois (Sept. 26) will be sandwiched around the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener Sept. 19 versus Youngstown State.

All home games in August and September are scheduled for 6 p.m. kickoffs, although start times may be revised for television considerations. A full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

The remainder of the eight-game MVFC slate will be played in October and November, with home games over the final two months set for 2 p.m. kickoffs. The Jackrabbits will travel to Illinois State for an Oct. 3 matchup, which will be followed by an Oct. 17 contest at North Dakota, after the team's lone bye week of the regular season.

The Jackrabbits close wrap up October with consecutive home games, hosting Murray State on Oct 24 for Hobo Day and South Dakota in the annual Interstate Series a week later on Halloween.

SDSU's final two road games are on tap for Nov. 7 at Northern Iowa and Nov. 14 at Southern Illinois. The Jackrabbits then close out regular season play at home Nov. 21 versus Indiana State.

Season tickets for the 2026 football season are on sale through the Jackrabbit Ticket Office. Mini plans and single-game tickets will be available for purchase later in the summer.

2026 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29 STETSON 6 p.m. Sept. 5 at Northwestern (Ill.) TBA Sept. 12 NEW HAVEN 6 p.m. Sept. 19 *YOUNGSTOWN STATE 6 p.m. Sept. 26 EASTERN ILLINOIS 6 p.m. Oct. 3 *at Illinois State TBA Oct. 17 *at North Dakota TBA Oct. 24 *MURRAY STATE [Hobo Day] 2 p.m. Oct. 31 *SOUTH DAKOTA [Interstate Series] 2 p.m. Nov. 7 *at Northern Iowa TBA Nov. 14 *at Southern Illinois TBA Nov. 21 *INDIANA STATE 2 p.m. Notes: All times Central | Game times subject to change