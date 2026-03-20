The South Dakota State Jackrabbit Women entered this year's NCAA Tournament on a 10-game winning streak, including an impressive Summit League Tournament run.

They locked horns with 6th-seeded Washington on Friday afternoon, and despite a dead-even first quarter, couldn't muster enough in the end to move on.

After a tremendous start to the game, which included a 13-3 lead, the Jacks and Huskies were knotted at 15 apiece at the end of the first quarter. Washington took control with a 23-9 margin in the second frame.

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The Jacks trailed by 14 at the half and couldn't trim the lead down at all in the third, falling behind 61-43 entering the fourth quarter. Washington Sophomore Avery Howell had knocked in 7 3-pointers at that stage of the game.

In the final quarter, SDSU equalized Washington as the scoring was 11 apiece, and the final score solidified at 72-54.

Leading the way for the Washington Huskies was Avery Howell, who finished with 30 points on 9-of-16 shooting. The Huskies forced 18 Jackrabbit turnovers in the win and finished with a 40-25 rebounding advantage.

For the Jackrabbits, Larchwood, Iowa native Brooklyn Meyer finished with a team-high 29 points in the loss. That mark ties the all-time tournament record for any Jackrabbit player. Sharp-shooting Sophomore Emilee Fox finished with 14 points and had 4 made 3s.

The loss cements another memorable Jackrabbit Women's hoops season with a final mark of 27-7. Seniors Brooklyn Meyer, Ellie Colbeck, and Madison Mathiowetz will move on from the program this offseason after tremendous careers.

For a look at the box score, follow this link. For a full recap of the game, visit GoJacks.com.

Sources: GoJacks.com and ESPN