Don't miss out! The South Dakota State Jackrabbit Football Spring Game is Saturday.

The program announced the details of the major Spring Showcase on Thursday, and fans can take in the action on Saturday morning.

The Jackrabbits will take the field at 10:30 on Saturday morning, and the event will be free to all in attendance.

Get our free mobile app

Here are the details from GoJacks.com:

South Dakota State will close out spring football practices with the annual Spring Game Saturday morning at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.

Start time is set for 10:30 a.m. Fans are asked to enter through the First Bank & Trust entrance located in the northwest corner of the facility. No admission will be charged.

Radio coverage of the event will be available on WNAX 570 AM and along the Jackrabbit Sports Network, as well as online through GoJacks.com and the Varsity Network app.

The Spring Game will feature an offense-versus-defense format. After conducting 7-on-7 and individual drills to begin the event, the defense will begin the scrimmage with a 17-0 lead. The offense will run up to 50 plays with drives starting from various field positions in an effort to make up and surpass the deficit.

An autograph session will follow the scrimmage. Fans should bring their own items to sign.

The Jackrabbits ended the 2025 season under first-year head coach Dan Jackson with a 9-5 overall record and made their 14th consecutive appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

Here's the message from Coach Dan Jackson:

Source: South Dakota State University Athletics

The Last Ten "Mr. Irrelevant" Picks of the NFL Draft Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

The Last 10 Players to Be Taken #1 Overall in the NFL Draft Gallery Credit: Bert Remien