Is there anything that Brooklyn Meyer can't do?

The Jackrabbit Women's basketball phenom just wrapped up college hoops career, but is finding a way to stay on the hardwood at SDSU.

The Larchwood, Iowa native will reportedly be joining the Jackrabbit Volleyball squad for the upcoming season.

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After going undrafted in the WNBA Draft in April, Meyer has decided to stay with the Jacks and move to a new sport.

Per GoJacks.com:

BROOKINGS, S.D. - The South Dakota State volleyball program has announced the addition of Brooklyn Meyer - a four-year Jackrabbit basketball standout - to its roster for the 2026 season.

"Brooklyn is a champion, plain and simple" said volleyball head coach Dan Georgalas . "We are excited to welcome an elite competitor with a championship mentality to our program. Her work ethic and physical preparation will make the transition to volleyball faster than most would think. Her legacy at SDSU is already enormous and it will be special for volleyball to be part of one final chapter."

Meyer was a multi-sport athlete at West Lyon High School in Larchwood, Iowa, including three seasons on the varsity volleyball team. She has exhausted her collegiate basketball eligibility but is permitted by the NCAA to play a fifth season in a different sport.

Meyer had one of the most decorated careers in the history of the SDSU women's basketball program over the last four years. A multi-time All-America honoree and three-time Summit League first-team selection, Meyer led the Jackrabbits to a fourth consecutive Summit League Tournament title in her senior campaign and was named Tournament MVP. Meyer was also named the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year this season. She ranks third in SDSU women's basketball program history in career points (2,097), fifth in career rebounds (850), and is tied for second in career blocks (174).

"I am so excited to join the SDSU volleyball team and represent the Jacks for another season," said Meyer. "It has been so fun to watch this team over the last few years, and the opportunity to be a part of that as I pursue my master's degree is so special."

Meyer is working toward a master's degree in nutrition and dietetics. She will be a middle blocker for the Jackrabbits.

Source: GoJacks.com