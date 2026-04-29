College Volleyball continues to grow at a rapid pace nationally, and that has led to an influx of premier games on the schedule.

The Sanford Pentagon has become a mecca of top-tier sporting events in our region, and there is a big event now on the calendar coming up in September.

A pair of Big Ten and Summit League squads will descend upon the Pentagon in September for a 4-team, 2-day event.

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Per Sanford Sports:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sanford Pentagon will host two Summit League and two Big Ten volleyball teams in the inaugural South Dakota Lottery College Volleyball Classic. South Dakota State University, University of South Dakota, University of Minnesota, and University of Washington will participate in the two-day, four-game event September 18-19.

On Friday the 18th, South Dakota State will face Washington followed by South Dakota vs. Minnesota. On Saturday the 19th, South Dakota will square off with Washington, with South Dakota State taking on Minnesota afterwards.

Game times, broadcast information, and ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

“The popularity of college volleyball is at an all-time high and we can’t wait to showcase some of the best athletes from the Big Ten and Summit League this fall,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “From the AVCA First Serve in 2025 to a Nebraska spring game earlier this month, some of our most popular events at the Sanford Pentagon have centered around college volleyball. We’re grateful to the South Dakota Lottery for sponsoring this event and a special thanks to these four schools for committing to play meaningful neutral site games. We know they’ll put on a tremendous show.”

In its Division I tenure, South Dakota has won five Summit League Tournament championships, making five NCAA Tournament appearances.

“We are very excited to partner with Sanford and the Pentagon to host such a high-level volleyball tournament in Sioux Falls,” said Leanne Williamson, South Dakota head coach. “We have always had a wonderful experience at the Pentagon and we expect another fantastic experience this fall!”

South Dakota State has seen its greatest run of success over the past two seasons, winning the Summit League regular season championship and reaching the NCAA Tournament in 2024 and 2025.

“Our program is very excited to return to the Pentagon to play in front of our Sioux Falls fanbase this fall,” said Dan Georgalas, South Dakota State head coach. “We are grateful for Sanford and South Dakota for agreeing to host this tournament which helps promote and grow the sport of volleyball in our home state. Playing two Big Ten teams in a terrific facility like the Pentagon will be an event you won’t want to miss.”

Washington has been a perennial contender since the turn of the century, reaching 22 of the last 24 NCAA Tournaments and winning the 2005 NCAA Championship.

“The South Dakota Lottery College Volleyball Classic brings together elite competition, which makes it an exciting opportunity for our team,” said Leslie Gabriel, Washington head coach. “It will be our first time in South Dakota and we’re looking forward to the experience and the challenge. We also appreciate the role they’ve played in building excitement around the game.”

Minnesota is one of the most storied volleyball programs in the Big Ten, reaching the NCAA Tournament each of the past 11 seasons. The Golden Gophers made their Sanford Pentagon debut last fall, facing Texas A&M in the AVCA First Serve.

“We are thrilled to join Washington, South Dakota, and South Dakota State at the South Dakota Lottery College Volleyball Classic,” said Keegan Cook, Minnesota head coach. “USD and SDSU have consistently competed at the highest level of the Summit League and are great regional opponents. We’re happy to have our Gopher volleyball program in front of fans and recruits in the upper Midwest.”

Minnesota is 4-0 lifetime vs. South Dakota State, including a 3-1 victory last September at the Diet Coke Classic in Minneapolis. The lone matchup between Minnesota and South Dakota took place in the 1st round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, with Minnesota earning a 3-0 sweep.

For Washington, the South Dakota Lottery College Volleyball Classic will represent their first matchups in program history vs. both South Dakota and South Dakota State.

Source: Sanford Sports

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