The Sioux Falls Lincoln Boys and Christian Girls picked up impressive State Titles in Track and Field over the weekend.

The Patriots picked up the win with 178 total team points, with Brandon Valley (115) and Harrisburg (78.5) rounding out the top three.

The team had several first-place finishers, including Zachary Matos in the high jump, and Javon Haukaas in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Haukaas also was a part of the 400- and 800-meter relay teams that took first place. Matos' title winning mark of 6-10 is a new Lincoln High School record.

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Here's a bit of recap from 605Sports.com:

Lincoln’s Zachary Matos won the all-class gold medal to claim the high jump title (6-10), while Dexter Johnson took fourth (6-04) to add five team points.

Javon Haukaas won the all-class gold medal to score 10 team points in the 100-meter dash (:10.51), while teammate Zyan Conrad took third (:10.74).

Haukaas also earned the all-class gold medal in the 200-meter dash (:21.41) as well, while Conrad took second (:21.45)

Burchett, Evan Abild, Cooper Hicks and Haukaas won the 800-meter relay (1:27.18), winning the all-class gold medal as well.

Preston Marty, Burchett, Hicks and Haukaas won the 400-meter relay (:42.23).

Abild took first in the 400-meter dash (:48.22), winning the all-class gold medal, while Zyan Conrad took second (:48.91) and Isaac Herrboldt collected a third place finish (:49.47).

Everett Herrboldt, Isaac Herrboldt, Conrad and Abild won the 1,600-meter relay (3:20.27) and the all-class gold medal.

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On the Girls side in AA, Rapid City Stevens took home the top spot with 111 points, followed by Harrisburg (98) and Sioux Falls Lincoln (81).

In Class A, Sioux Falls Christian swept both sides, winning the Boys title with 110 points over Lennox (78.5) and Hill City (64), while the Charger girls won with 178 points over Lennox (100) and Dakota Valley (58.83).

Halle Braun and Ellie Maddox were a big part of the Chargers title winning effort. Per The Argus Leader:

Maddox won the girls Class A 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter races, setting meet records in all three events. Braun took first in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and 200-meter dash, also setting meet and state records and winning two all-class gold medals.

Lastly in Class B, it was Phillip that took home the title on the boys side followed by Bennett County and Freeman. For the B Girls, Bennett County took home the team title followed by Colman-Egan and Ipswich.

For full results of the State Track and Field meets, visit the official link here.

Source: 2026 SDHSAA State Track & Field Meet - May 28 – 30, 2026 | Dakota Timing, Argus Leader and 605 Sports