Sioux Falls Lincoln, BV Remain atop Latest SD Preps Poll
It was another busy week for our area high school basketball programs, and one that came with little change in the new rankings.
Sioux Falls Lincoln remains a unanimous pick for the top team in Boys AA hoops, while the Brandon Valley girls follow suit in Girls AA.
Here's a look at the latest polls:
Boys
Class AA
1. Lincoln (23) 9-0 115 1
2. Roosevelt 8-1 92 2
3. Harrisburg 5-2 53 3
4. Spearfish 5-0 37 4
5. Watertown 8-1 20 RV
Receiving votes: Huron 15, Tea Area 9, Mitchell 4.
Class A
1. West Central (23) 9-0 230 1
2. SF Christian 8-1 205 2
3. Clark/Willow Lake 8-0 184 3
4. St. Thomas More 7-1 142 4
5. Mahpiya Luta 10-0 139 5
6. Hamlin 6-1 115 6
7. Groton Area 8-3 81 7
8. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 8-1 59 9
9. Lennox 5-3 57 10
10. Vermillion 6-3 33 8
Receiving votes: Stanley County 6, Flandreau 5, Dakota Valley 2, Madison 1, Pine Ridge 1.
Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (22) 10-0 228 1
2. De Smet (1) 8-0 197 2
3. Castlewood 8-2 186 3
4. Sully Buttes 7-1 156 4
5. Wessington Springs 8-2 112 6
6. Wall 7-3 103 7
7. Freeman 7-2 94 8
8. Aberdeen Christian 7-2 65 5
9. Deubrook Area 7-1 47 9
10. Parkston 8-2 34 RV
Receiving votes: Lyman 26, Estelline-Hendricks 10, Timber Lake 5, Bridgewater-Emery 2.
Girls
Class AA
1. Brandon Valley (23) 8-0 115 1
2. O’Gorman 6-1 92 2
3. Washington 7-1 57 3
4. Aberdeen Central 8-1 56 4
5. Stevens 8-2 23 RV
Receiving votes: Tea Area 2.
Class A
1. Mahpiya Luta (23) 10-0 230 1
2. Lennox 11-1 207 2
3. Hamlin 8-1 161 3
4. Wagner 8-2 144 T-5
5. Sioux Valley 7-1 123 4
6. West Central 8-1 115 8
7. SFC Christian 8-2 97 T-5
8. Roncalli 8-1 66 9
9. Clark/Willow Lake 8-1 54 RV
10. Mobridge-Pollock 6-2 21 10
Receiving votes: Lakota Tech 18, St. Thomas More 14, Rapid City Christian 9, Dakota Valley 6.
Class B
1. Lyman (20) 7-0 226 1
2. Parkston (3) 9-1 193 2
3. Bennett County 7-2 191 3
4. Ethan 8-1 151 4
5. Centerville 9-2 120 5
6. Colman-Egan 8-0 114 7
T-7. Chester 9-1
A Look Back at the First Ever College Football Playoff
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien