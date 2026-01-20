It was another busy week for our area high school basketball programs, and one that came with little change in the new rankings.

Sioux Falls Lincoln remains a unanimous pick for the top team in Boys AA hoops, while the Brandon Valley girls follow suit in Girls AA.

Here's a look at the latest polls:

Boys

Class AA

1. Lincoln (23) 9-0 115 1

2. Roosevelt 8-1 92 2

3. Harrisburg 5-2 53 3

4. Spearfish 5-0 37 4

5. Watertown 8-1 20 RV

Receiving votes: Huron 15, Tea Area 9, Mitchell 4.

Class A

1. West Central (23) 9-0 230 1

2. SF Christian 8-1 205 2

3. Clark/Willow Lake 8-0 184 3

4. St. Thomas More 7-1 142 4

5. Mahpiya Luta 10-0 139 5

6. Hamlin 6-1 115 6

7. Groton Area 8-3 81 7

8. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 8-1 59 9

9. Lennox 5-3 57 10

10. Vermillion 6-3 33 8

Receiving votes: Stanley County 6, Flandreau 5, Dakota Valley 2, Madison 1, Pine Ridge 1.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (22) 10-0 228 1

2. De Smet (1) 8-0 197 2

3. Castlewood 8-2 186 3

4. Sully Buttes 7-1 156 4

5. Wessington Springs 8-2 112 6

6. Wall 7-3 103 7

7. Freeman 7-2 94 8

8. Aberdeen Christian 7-2 65 5

9. Deubrook Area 7-1 47 9

10. Parkston 8-2 34 RV

Receiving votes: Lyman 26, Estelline-Hendricks 10, Timber Lake 5, Bridgewater-Emery 2.

Girls

Class AA

1. Brandon Valley (23) 8-0 115 1

2. O’Gorman 6-1 92 2

3. Washington 7-1 57 3

4. Aberdeen Central 8-1 56 4

5. Stevens 8-2 23 RV

Receiving votes: Tea Area 2.

Class A

1. Mahpiya Luta (23) 10-0 230 1

2. Lennox 11-1 207 2

3. Hamlin 8-1 161 3

4. Wagner 8-2 144 T-5

5. Sioux Valley 7-1 123 4

6. West Central 8-1 115 8

7. SFC Christian 8-2 97 T-5

8. Roncalli 8-1 66 9

9. Clark/Willow Lake 8-1 54 RV

10. Mobridge-Pollock 6-2 21 10

Receiving votes: Lakota Tech 18, St. Thomas More 14, Rapid City Christian 9, Dakota Valley 6.

Class B

1. Lyman (20) 7-0 226 1

2. Parkston (3) 9-1 193 2

3. Bennett County 7-2 191 3

4. Ethan 8-1 151 4

5. Centerville 9-2 120 5

6. Colman-Egan 8-0 114 7

T-7. Chester 9-1