The Iowa State Cyclones have been one of the best teams in Men's college hoops all season long, and they proved it yet again on Friday.

The Cyclones dominated Tennessee State in their opener to the tune of a 108-74 win.

The win came at a cost however, as the Cyclones may be without one of their best players for the rest of the tournament.

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Per ESPN.com:

All-American forward Joshua Jefferson had to be helped from the floor after appearing to hurt his left ankle in the opening minutes of No. 2 seed Iowa State's 108-74 first-round win over No. 15 seed Tennessee State on Friday, leaving his status in question for the rest of the NCAA tournament.

Jefferson was immediately taken up the tunnel and into a nearby X-ray room. He emerged about 10 minutes later on crutches and was wearing a boot on his left ankle when he came out with the rest of the team after halftime.

He put down his crutches, propped his ankle on a stool and watched the rest of the game from the end of the bench. Iowa State officially said he was doubtful to return, calling it a lower leg injury.

The 6-foot-9 Jefferson, who was averaging 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists, was a second-team AP All-American this season, missing out on the first team by a single point in voting. He was dominant throughout the Big 12 tournament last week, helping Iowa State beat Arizona State and Texas Tech before the Cyclones lost on a buzzer-beater to eventual champion Arizona.

The Cyclones were hoping he would continue to be a catalyst for a team that hasn't been to the Final Four since 1944.

Jefferson, Iowa State's second-leading scorer and top rebounder, did not appear to be touched as he drove the lane for an open layup early on against the Tigers. But the weight of his 240-pound body came down on his left ankle, which turned beneath him. Jefferson immediately dropped to the floor as a hush came over a crowd filled with Cyclones fans.

He rolled over and slammed the floor twice with a hand as coach T.J. Otzelberger and trainers came out to check on him. Jefferson was helped to his feet with someone on each side of him, and he was assisted off the floor without putting weight on his injured ankle.

The senior from Las Vegas began his career at Saint Mary's, where his sophomore year was cut short by a leg injury. He transferred to Iowa State and, along with Tamin Lipsey and Milan Momcilovic, has helped keep the Cyclones rolling. Iowa State reached the second round of the NCAA tournament last season, losing to Ole Miss as the No. 3 seed.

The No. 2 seed this season matches the best in Iowa State history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Source: ESPN.com

All-Time Leading Passers in Iowa State Cyclone Football History Gallery Credit: Bert Remien