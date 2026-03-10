The South Dakota Boys and Girls High School Basketball seasons have reached the Championship stage.

The SoDak 16 round will be over officially as of Tuesday Night, and we'll whittled the field down to 8 teams in each class with the State Tournaments coming this week and next.

The Girls are up first, with the Tournaments set to take place Thursday through Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about the Girls State Tournaments:

Class AA - Summit Arena, Rapid City

Class A - Watertown Civic Arena

Full bracket here via GoBound SD.

Class B - First Bank & Trust Arena, Brookings

Full bracket here via GoBound SD.

The Boys Tournament will tip off next week, running Thursday March 19th through Saturday the 21st. Here are the details on the boys side:

Class AA - Ice Arena, Rapid City

Class A - Summit Arena, Rapid City

*SoDak 16 play in Boys A will wrap up on Tuesday, March 10th.

Full bracket here via GoBound SD.

Class B - Barnett Center, Aberdeen

*SoDak 16 play in Boys B will wrap up on Tuesday, March 10th.

Full bracket here via GoBound SD.

Sources: GoBound SD and SDHSAA.com