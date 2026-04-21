The South Dakota State Jackrabbits have developed quite the pipeline to the National Football League in recent years, and Sam Hagen aims to add to it later this week.

The versatile offensive lineman and North Dakota native spent the past two seasons in Brookings, and has an NFL dream on the mind ahead of this weekend's NFL Draft.

Hagen, who began his college career at UND, joined Overtime with Bert Remien on Tuesday to highlight his preparation, his time at SDSU and UND, and his hopes of a pro football career ahead.

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Here's the full interview with the Jackrabbits Tackle that aired on Tuesday:

Hagen played in 24 games (including 17 starts) at UND before his transfer to South Dakota State. He primarily played Right Guard for the Fighting Hawks and slotted in as the Jackrabbits Right Tackle the past two seasons.

Hagen was an All-MVFC pick this past season. Per GoJacks.com:

Hagen, a senior from Fordville, North Dakota, started the first nine games of the season at right tackle before missing the month due to injury. With Hagen in the lineup the Jackrabbits topped the 200-yard mark for rushing three times in a game, including a season-best 240 yards in the season opener versus Sacramento State.

Here's what SI.com has to say about Hagen as the NFL Draft approaches on Thursday from Pittsburgh:

Hagen projects best as an offensive guard in a gap/man-power-based scheme. His run-blocking ability, coupled with the transition to the interior, will raise his upside. His wide frame, physicality, and power will make him an intriguing depth option early in his career, with quality starter upside.

The 2026 NFL Draft from Pittsburgh begins on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Sources: SDSU Athletics and SI.com - South Dakota State OL Sam Hagen

The Last Ten First Round Draft Picks of the Green Bay Packers Gallery Credit: Bert Remien