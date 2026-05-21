It was a very special freshman season for Kierra Lubovich on the diamond with the Augustana Viking Softball program.

The Sioux Falls native and Lincoln High School grad helped her squad capture yet another NSIC Tournament title and was also one of the standouts on this year's team.

Her performance drew the praise of her teammates and coaches, and additional recognition has come pouring in regionally, and now nationally.

Get our free mobile app

Per GoAugie.com:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Augustana softball's Kierra Lubovich has been named an NFCA DII Freshman of the Year Finalist, selected by the Association's Division II All-America Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

Lubovich added to an impressive freshman campaign after being named the NSIC Freshman of the Year while also earning NFCA First Team All-Region and NSIC All-Conference First Team honors this season.

The freshman slugger led the Vikings with a .436 batting average and a 1.287 OPS. In 181 at-bats, Lubovich totaled 79 hits, 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 63 RBI while scoring 51 runs in 59 starts.

Lubovich becomes the fourth Viking in program history to be named a finalist for the national freshman honor. The eight finalists each represent their respective regions.

The Augustana Vikings concluded their season this past weekend in the NCAA Regionals and finished the season with a final mark of 31-28.

Source: Augustana University Athletics