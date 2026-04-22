The Augustana Viking Men's Basketball program has the tall order of replacing its top five leading scorers from a season ago.

Tam Ferguson and Caden Hinker both exited the program via the transfer portal, while the team also graduated three Seniors.

On Wednesday, the program announced its four transfer portal additions this offseason.

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Per GoAugie.com:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Augustana head men's basketball coach Cody Schilling has announced the addition of four transfers. Evan Anderson, JJ Ferrin, Jacob Martin and Isaac Nyakundi have signed to play for the Vikings in the 2026-27 season.

"We are extremely excited about this group of guys," said Schilling. "To add a point guard, two wings and a big after graduating four impactful seniors was important. This group, along with our incoming high school signees, will add athleticism, versatility and help us continue to compete in the always tough and competitive NSIC. Viking fans please help me welcome Jacob, Evan, Isaac and JJ to the Augustana Men's Basketball Family!"

Evan Anderson | Guard | 6'5 | Onalaska, Wisconsin | Onalaska | South Dakota

Schilling on Anderson: "Evan is an explosive downhill attacker. Another guy who is capable from all three levels. He has a smooth pull up jumper and can make 3's with his feet set. Evan is just scratching the surface of how good he can and will be. I'm excited to work with Evan and help him keep growing his overall game. He is an incredible athlete. Evan is going to be a big time Viking on both ends of the floor over the next 3 seasons."

Previous School: Anderson played in 28 games for South Dakota a season ago, starting 21 of them. The guard scored 75 points and grabbed 55 rebounds, shooting 51.0 percent from the floor in 15.0 minutes per game.

JJ Ferrin | Guard | 6'3 | Omaha, Nebraska | Skutt Catholic | Wayne State

Schilling on Ferrin: "JJ is a lights out shooter but he is also so much more than that. He has the ability to get to the rim and also create space for his mid range game. He is special in transition and also crafty in ball screens. JJ is a guy that will bring us experience and leadership from day 1. A proven guy at our level on the court and a special person off it. We are fired up to have JJ joining us for his Senior season and can't wait to get started."

Previous School: Ferrin played in 87 games, making 55 starts across three seasons with Wayne State. He averaged double-figure points in each of the last two seasons, including 11.2 points per game a season ago. He scored a career-high 29 points against UMary last season and poured in 23 points on 8 of 13 shooting against the Vikings last season.

Jacob Martin | Guard | 6'2 | Omaha, Nebraska | Millard North | NIACC

Schilling on Martin: "Jacob is a do-it-all point guard. He is a creator that makes everyone on the court better. Not only can he score at all three levels but he creates open shots for his teammates. He has a burst in the open court that we are excited to see; he can definitely push tempo. I love his attitude, competitiveness and winning approach to everything. Jacob is going to make us better the minute he steps on campus."

Previous School: Martin played 31 games for the Trojans, making 21 starts. He scored 15.7 points per game on 45.0%/33.9%/79.8% shooting splits, leading the team in scoring. He also added 4.0 rebounds and a team-high 4.9 assists per game for NIACC. He was a three-time ICCAC Player of the Week and was named NJCAA DII National Player of the Week after scoring a season-high 35 points against Iowa Western and tallying a season-high 11 assists against DCTC in the same week.

Isaac Nyakundi | Forward | 6'8 | Duluth, Minnesota | MacDuffie/Duluth East | Le Moyne

Schilling on Nyakundi: "Isaac will instantly bring experience and physicality to our roster. At 6'9 he controls the paint and protects the rim. His offensive versatility is something that we are excited about. He can score it with both hands, over either shoulder but also has the ability to stretch the floor shooting it or attack off the bounce. He has a motor that we are excited to watch in NSIC play. Isaac's work ethic and competitiveness are off the charts. He will be exciting for Viking fans to watch for the next 2 years."

Previous School: Nyakundi played 41 games across two seasons with the Dolphins, starting in six as a sophomore. He scored 80 points and grabbed 60 rebounds in his time while blocking 16 shots. He scored a career-high 12 points against SUNY Poly as a freshman and played 28 minutes against UMass last year.

Source: Augustana University Athletics

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