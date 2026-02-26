4 Vikings, 4 Sioux Falls Cougars Recognized on All-NSIC Teams

4 Vikings, 4 Sioux Falls Cougars Recognized on All-NSIC Teams

Contributing Authors:
GoAugie - USFCougars.com - Jurgens Photography

The 2026 NSIC Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments are officially underway as of Wednesday night.

The final 8 teams remaining in both Men's and Women's hoops now descend upon the Sanford Pentagon for action that starts on Saturday and wraps up with title games on Tuesday evening.

In the meantime, the conference released its All-NSIC honorees on Thursday morning, and our two immediate area schools loaded up on accolades.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

We'll start with Women's hoops. Augie Sophomore Center Isabella Sanneh was a second-team honoree. Sioux Falls landed both Sophomore Forward Anna Vaaler (1st Team) and Freshman Center Krista Langager (2nd team) on the list. Langager was also named the Freshman of the Year in the NSIC:

NSIC Freshman of the Year
#54 Krista Langager (C, 6-2, Fr., Sisseton, S.D. / Sisseton HS) – Sioux Falls
- Started all 22 NSIC games as a freshman
- Averaged 18.1 points and 26.1 minutes per game (398 total points) while shooting 64.0% from the field
- Averaged 7.3 rebounds per game (161 total; 72 offensive, 89 defensive)
- Scored 20 or more points in 11 conference games, including a season-high 30 at SMSU
- Recorded 26 points vs. Concordia-St. Paul and 28 vs. Winona State in back-to-back February games
- Shot 60% or better from the field in 16 of 22 conference contests
- Posted five double-doubles in conference play
- Added 20 blocks (0.9 per game) and 12 steals in league action

Here's the full list of the Women's All-Conference Teams:

*South Dakota natives and Augie/USF Athletes in BOLD.

2025-26 NSIC All-Conference Teams  
#First TeamPosHt.Yr.SchoolHometown
23Lydia HaackG5-3Sr.CSPElk River, Minn.
30Lauren WilsonF6-0Jr.CSPSpringville, Iowa
13Bergan KinnebrewG5-10Jr.UMaryBismarck, N.D.
5Allison UndlinP6-3Jr.UMaryMohall, N.D.
1Emma MillerG5-1Sr.UMCAlbertville, Minn.
11Myra MoorjaniG5-8Sr.UMDEden Prairie, Minn.
5Natalie BremerG5-11Sr.MSULake City, Minn.
25Izzy MooreG5-10Sr.NSUSioux Falls, S.D.
24Anna VaalerF5-11So.USFAndover, Minn.
22Audrey SwansonF5-11Sr.SMSUWaconia, Minn.
11Jada EggebrechtG5-9Sr.SCSUPhillips, Wis.
11Hailey MarkworthG5-10Sr.WSULa Grange, Ill.
#Second Team PosHt.Yr.SchoolHometown 
23Isabella SannehC6-0So.AUGIEWoodbury, Minn.
42Kassandra CaronF6-0Sr.BSUEden Prairie, Minn.
23Claire BjorgeG5-7So.UMDDePere, Wis.
42Lexi KargeC6-2Sr.UMDMankato, Minn.
22Mackenzie SchweimG5-10Sr.MSUMankato, Minn.
22Terryn JohnsonC6-2Sr.MSUMKindred, N.D.
14Ashton SafranskiG5-7So.MSUMFargo, N.D.
12Taryn HamlingG5-9R-So.MINOTGrand Rapids, Minn.
54Krista LangagerC6-2Fr.USFSisseton, S.D.
34Natalie NielsenC6-3Jr.SMSUAkron, Iowa
25 Kylah VanDonkersgoedF6-1Sr.WSCSioux Falls, S.D.
22Vivica BrettonF5-10Jr.WSURochester, Minn.

--

Now, here's a look at the area Men's honorees. Augie landed Sophomore Point Guard Tameron Ferguson and R-Junior Forward Caden Hinker on the first-team, while Senior Guard Sam Rensch was a second-team honoree. Ferguson was also honored as the South Division Player of the Year.

NSIC South Division Player of the Year
#2 Tameron Ferguson (G, 6-2, 170, So., St. Cloud, Minn. / St. Cloud Tech HS) – Augustana
- Averaged 20.0 points, 7.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in NSIC play
- Third NSIC Player of the Year in Augustana men’s basketball history
- Led the NSIC in assists (159) and minutes played (809) during conference action
- Ranked among the top five in field goal percentage (51.7%), assist-to-turnover ratio (3.3) and steals per game (1.7)
- Recorded 18 games with 20 or more points
- Posted five point-assist double-doubles, tied for the most in a season in program history
- Four-time NSIC South Division Player of the Week
- Only player in the nation averaging at least 20.0 points and 6.0 assists per game

For the USF Cougars, Freshman Guard Brogan Madson was a first-team honoree, while Junior Forward Kyle Ingwerson was a second-team pick. Madson was named the NSIC Men's Newcomer of the Year, as well:

NSIC Newcomer of the Year
#2 Brogan Madson (G, 6-1, 190, Fr., Mankato, Minn. / Mankato East HS) – Sioux Falls
- Started all 22 NSIC games and averaged 20.9 points and 31.1 minutes per game (459 total points)
- Shot 47.1% from the field (147 of 312), 33.6% from 3-point range (40 of 119) and 70.2% from the line (125 of 178)
- Scored 20 or more points in 12 conference games
- Averaged 2.4 rebounds (53), 3.0 assists (67) and 1.1 steals (25) per game
- Two-time NSIC South Division Player of the Week
- Scored a career-high 45 points vs. Wayne State and 31 points at Augustana
- Named NABC/D2CIDA Division II National Player of the Week for performances against Wayne State and Augustana

Here's the full list of Men's honorees:

*South Dakota natives and Augie/USF athletes in BOLD.

2025-26 NSIC All-Conference Teams  
#First TeamPos.Ht.Yr.SchoolHometown
2Tameron FergusonPG6-2So.AUGIESt Cloud, Minn.
20Caden HinkerF6-7R-Jr.AUGIEMitchell, S.D.
11Johnny PecarichG6-3Jr.BSUBaxter, Minn.
5Ben KopetzkiG6-0Jr.CSPAndover, Minn.
24Anthony WaltersG6-3Sr.UJRosedale, N.Y.
3Kole HansonG6-1So.UMDPrior Lake, Minn.
2Arhman LewisG6-0Jr.MSUMadison, Wis.
2Deuce BenjaminG6-0R-Jr.MINOTLas Cruces, N.M.
2Brogan MadsonG6-0Fr.USFMankato Minn.
1Jakob BraatenG6-0Sr.SMSUByron, Minn.
12Luke WinkelPG6-0So.SCSUAnkeny, Iowa
32Wyatt HawksG6-7Jr.SCSUWhite Bear, Minn.
#Second TeamPos.Ht.Yr.SchoolHometown
23Sam RenschG6-5Sr.AUGIEHutchinson, Minn.
22Henry Shannon IIIF6-7Sr.BSUApple Valley, Minn.
4Sam WestF6-4Sr.CSPShakopee, Minn.
34Noah PaulsonC6-9Sr.UMDDuluth, Minn.
15Traijan SainG6-4Jr.MSUCedar Rapids, Iowa
14Malcolm JonesC6-8Sr.MSUPrior Lake, Minn.
5Isa El-AminG5-11Fr.MSUMMinnetonka, Minn.
8Joshua BookG6-4Jr.NSUChristchurch, New Zealand
22Kyle IngwersonF6-6JrUSFOmaha, Neb.
2Mekhi ShawG6-0Jr.SMSUEau Claire, Wis.
23Matt NollF6-7So.WSCSioux City, Iowa
10Tyler MasonG6-2So.WSUMetamora, Ill.

For the full list of both the Men's and Women's All-NSIC squads, visit the official site here.

For more on the NSIC Tournament this weekend in Sioux Falls, including tickets, visit NorthernSun.org!

Source: NorthernSun.org

The Last Decade of Augustana Vikings Football

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

The 16 South Dakota Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits in the NFL

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Filed Under: Augie, go augie, Northern Sun, NSIC, Sanford Pentagon, SD, Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Cougars, USF
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls