The 2026 NSIC Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments are officially underway as of Wednesday night.

The final 8 teams remaining in both Men's and Women's hoops now descend upon the Sanford Pentagon for action that starts on Saturday and wraps up with title games on Tuesday evening.

In the meantime, the conference released its All-NSIC honorees on Thursday morning, and our two immediate area schools loaded up on accolades.

Get our free mobile app

We'll start with Women's hoops. Augie Sophomore Center Isabella Sanneh was a second-team honoree. Sioux Falls landed both Sophomore Forward Anna Vaaler (1st Team) and Freshman Center Krista Langager (2nd team) on the list. Langager was also named the Freshman of the Year in the NSIC:

NSIC Freshman of the Year

#54 Krista Langager (C, 6-2, Fr., Sisseton, S.D. / Sisseton HS) – Sioux Falls

- Started all 22 NSIC games as a freshman

- Averaged 18.1 points and 26.1 minutes per game (398 total points) while shooting 64.0% from the field

- Averaged 7.3 rebounds per game (161 total; 72 offensive, 89 defensive)

- Scored 20 or more points in 11 conference games, including a season-high 30 at SMSU

- Recorded 26 points vs. Concordia-St. Paul and 28 vs. Winona State in back-to-back February games

- Shot 60% or better from the field in 16 of 22 conference contests

- Posted five double-doubles in conference play

- Added 20 blocks (0.9 per game) and 12 steals in league action

Here's the full list of the Women's All-Conference Teams:

*South Dakota natives and Augie/USF Athletes in BOLD.

2025-26 NSIC All-Conference Teams # First Team Pos Ht. Yr. School Hometown 23 Lydia Haack G 5-3 Sr. CSP Elk River, Minn. 30 Lauren Wilson F 6-0 Jr. CSP Springville, Iowa 13 Bergan Kinnebrew G 5-10 Jr. UMary Bismarck, N.D. 5 Allison Undlin P 6-3 Jr. UMary Mohall, N.D. 1 Emma Miller G 5-1 Sr. UMC Albertville, Minn. 11 Myra Moorjani G 5-8 Sr. UMD Eden Prairie, Minn. 5 Natalie Bremer G 5-11 Sr. MSU Lake City, Minn. 25 Izzy Moore G 5-10 Sr. NSU Sioux Falls, S.D. 24 Anna Vaaler F 5-11 So. USF Andover, Minn. 22 Audrey Swanson F 5-11 Sr. SMSU Waconia, Minn. 11 Jada Eggebrecht G 5-9 Sr. SCSU Phillips, Wis. 11 Hailey Markworth G 5-10 Sr. WSU La Grange, Ill. # Second Team Pos Ht. Yr. School Hometown 23 Isabella Sanneh C 6-0 So. AUGIE Woodbury, Minn. 42 Kassandra Caron F 6-0 Sr. BSU Eden Prairie, Minn. 23 Claire Bjorge G 5-7 So. UMD DePere, Wis. 42 Lexi Karge C 6-2 Sr. UMD Mankato, Minn. 22 Mackenzie Schweim G 5-10 Sr. MSU Mankato, Minn. 22 Terryn Johnson C 6-2 Sr. MSUM Kindred, N.D. 14 Ashton Safranski G 5-7 So. MSUM Fargo, N.D. 12 Taryn Hamling G 5-9 R-So. MINOT Grand Rapids, Minn. 54 Krista Langager C 6-2 Fr. USF Sisseton, S.D. 34 Natalie Nielsen C 6-3 Jr. SMSU Akron, Iowa 25 Kylah VanDonkersgoed F 6-1 Sr. WSC Sioux Falls, S.D. 22 Vivica Bretton F 5-10 Jr. WSU Rochester, Minn.

--

Now, here's a look at the area Men's honorees. Augie landed Sophomore Point Guard Tameron Ferguson and R-Junior Forward Caden Hinker on the first-team, while Senior Guard Sam Rensch was a second-team honoree. Ferguson was also honored as the South Division Player of the Year.

NSIC South Division Player of the Year

#2 Tameron Ferguson (G, 6-2, 170, So., St. Cloud, Minn. / St. Cloud Tech HS) – Augustana

- Averaged 20.0 points, 7.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in NSIC play

- Third NSIC Player of the Year in Augustana men’s basketball history

- Led the NSIC in assists (159) and minutes played (809) during conference action

- Ranked among the top five in field goal percentage (51.7%), assist-to-turnover ratio (3.3) and steals per game (1.7)

- Recorded 18 games with 20 or more points

- Posted five point-assist double-doubles, tied for the most in a season in program history

- Four-time NSIC South Division Player of the Week

- Only player in the nation averaging at least 20.0 points and 6.0 assists per game

For the USF Cougars, Freshman Guard Brogan Madson was a first-team honoree, while Junior Forward Kyle Ingwerson was a second-team pick. Madson was named the NSIC Men's Newcomer of the Year, as well:

NSIC Newcomer of the Year

#2 Brogan Madson (G, 6-1, 190, Fr., Mankato, Minn. / Mankato East HS) – Sioux Falls

- Started all 22 NSIC games and averaged 20.9 points and 31.1 minutes per game (459 total points)

- Shot 47.1% from the field (147 of 312), 33.6% from 3-point range (40 of 119) and 70.2% from the line (125 of 178)

- Scored 20 or more points in 12 conference games

- Averaged 2.4 rebounds (53), 3.0 assists (67) and 1.1 steals (25) per game

- Two-time NSIC South Division Player of the Week

- Scored a career-high 45 points vs. Wayne State and 31 points at Augustana

- Named NABC/D2CIDA Division II National Player of the Week for performances against Wayne State and Augustana

Here's the full list of Men's honorees:

*South Dakota natives and Augie/USF athletes in BOLD.

2025-26 NSIC All-Conference Teams # First Team Pos. Ht. Yr. School Hometown 2 Tameron Ferguson PG 6-2 So. AUGIE St Cloud, Minn. 20 Caden Hinker F 6-7 R-Jr. AUGIE Mitchell, S.D. 11 Johnny Pecarich G 6-3 Jr. BSU Baxter, Minn. 5 Ben Kopetzki G 6-0 Jr. CSP Andover, Minn. 24 Anthony Walters G 6-3 Sr. UJ Rosedale, N.Y. 3 Kole Hanson G 6-1 So. UMD Prior Lake, Minn. 2 Arhman Lewis G 6-0 Jr. MSU Madison, Wis. 2 Deuce Benjamin G 6-0 R-Jr. MINOT Las Cruces, N.M. 2 Brogan Madson G 6-0 Fr. USF Mankato Minn. 1 Jakob Braaten G 6-0 Sr. SMSU Byron, Minn. 12 Luke Winkel PG 6-0 So. SCSU Ankeny, Iowa 32 Wyatt Hawks G 6-7 Jr. SCSU White Bear, Minn. # Second Team Pos. Ht. Yr. School Hometown 23 Sam Rensch G 6-5 Sr. AUGIE Hutchinson, Minn. 22 Henry Shannon III F 6-7 Sr. BSU Apple Valley, Minn. 4 Sam West F 6-4 Sr. CSP Shakopee, Minn. 34 Noah Paulson C 6-9 Sr. UMD Duluth, Minn. 15 Traijan Sain G 6-4 Jr. MSU Cedar Rapids, Iowa 14 Malcolm Jones C 6-8 Sr. MSU Prior Lake, Minn. 5 Isa El-Amin G 5-11 Fr. MSUM Minnetonka, Minn. 8 Joshua Book G 6-4 Jr. NSU Christchurch, New Zealand 22 Kyle Ingwerson F 6-6 Jr USF Omaha, Neb. 2 Mekhi Shaw G 6-0 Jr. SMSU Eau Claire, Wis. 23 Matt Noll F 6-7 So. WSC Sioux City, Iowa 10 Tyler Mason G 6-2 So. WSU Metamora, Ill.

For the full list of both the Men's and Women's All-NSIC squads, visit the official site here.

For more on the NSIC Tournament this weekend in Sioux Falls, including tickets, visit NorthernSun.org!

Source: NorthernSun.org

The Last Decade of Augustana Vikings Football Gallery Credit: Bert Remien