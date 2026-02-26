4 Vikings, 4 Sioux Falls Cougars Recognized on All-NSIC Teams
The 2026 NSIC Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments are officially underway as of Wednesday night.
The final 8 teams remaining in both Men's and Women's hoops now descend upon the Sanford Pentagon for action that starts on Saturday and wraps up with title games on Tuesday evening.
In the meantime, the conference released its All-NSIC honorees on Thursday morning, and our two immediate area schools loaded up on accolades.
We'll start with Women's hoops. Augie Sophomore Center Isabella Sanneh was a second-team honoree. Sioux Falls landed both Sophomore Forward Anna Vaaler (1st Team) and Freshman Center Krista Langager (2nd team) on the list. Langager was also named the Freshman of the Year in the NSIC:
NSIC Freshman of the Year
#54 Krista Langager (C, 6-2, Fr., Sisseton, S.D. / Sisseton HS) – Sioux Falls
- Started all 22 NSIC games as a freshman
- Averaged 18.1 points and 26.1 minutes per game (398 total points) while shooting 64.0% from the field
- Averaged 7.3 rebounds per game (161 total; 72 offensive, 89 defensive)
- Scored 20 or more points in 11 conference games, including a season-high 30 at SMSU
- Recorded 26 points vs. Concordia-St. Paul and 28 vs. Winona State in back-to-back February games
- Shot 60% or better from the field in 16 of 22 conference contests
- Posted five double-doubles in conference play
- Added 20 blocks (0.9 per game) and 12 steals in league action
Here's the full list of the Women's All-Conference Teams:
*South Dakota natives and Augie/USF Athletes in BOLD.
|2025-26 NSIC All-Conference Teams
|#
|First Team
|Pos
|Ht.
|Yr.
|School
|Hometown
|23
|Lydia Haack
|G
|5-3
|Sr.
|CSP
|Elk River, Minn.
|30
|Lauren Wilson
|F
|6-0
|Jr.
|CSP
|Springville, Iowa
|13
|Bergan Kinnebrew
|G
|5-10
|Jr.
|UMary
|Bismarck, N.D.
|5
|Allison Undlin
|P
|6-3
|Jr.
|UMary
|Mohall, N.D.
|1
|Emma Miller
|G
|5-1
|Sr.
|UMC
|Albertville, Minn.
|11
|Myra Moorjani
|G
|5-8
|Sr.
|UMD
|Eden Prairie, Minn.
|5
|Natalie Bremer
|G
|5-11
|Sr.
|MSU
|Lake City, Minn.
|25
|Izzy Moore
|G
|5-10
|Sr.
|NSU
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|24
|Anna Vaaler
|F
|5-11
|So.
|USF
|Andover, Minn.
|22
|Audrey Swanson
|F
|5-11
|Sr.
|SMSU
|Waconia, Minn.
|11
|Jada Eggebrecht
|G
|5-9
|Sr.
|SCSU
|Phillips, Wis.
|11
|Hailey Markworth
|G
|5-10
|Sr.
|WSU
|La Grange, Ill.
|#
|Second Team
|Pos
|Ht.
|Yr.
|School
|Hometown
|23
|Isabella Sanneh
|C
|6-0
|So.
|AUGIE
|Woodbury, Minn.
|42
|Kassandra Caron
|F
|6-0
|Sr.
|BSU
|Eden Prairie, Minn.
|23
|Claire Bjorge
|G
|5-7
|So.
|UMD
|DePere, Wis.
|42
|Lexi Karge
|C
|6-2
|Sr.
|UMD
|Mankato, Minn.
|22
|Mackenzie Schweim
|G
|5-10
|Sr.
|MSU
|Mankato, Minn.
|22
|Terryn Johnson
|C
|6-2
|Sr.
|MSUM
|Kindred, N.D.
|14
|Ashton Safranski
|G
|5-7
|So.
|MSUM
|Fargo, N.D.
|12
|Taryn Hamling
|G
|5-9
|R-So.
|MINOT
|Grand Rapids, Minn.
|54
|Krista Langager
|C
|6-2
|Fr.
|USF
|Sisseton, S.D.
|34
|Natalie Nielsen
|C
|6-3
|Jr.
|SMSU
|Akron, Iowa
|25
|Kylah VanDonkersgoed
|F
|6-1
|Sr.
|WSC
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|22
|Vivica Bretton
|F
|5-10
|Jr.
|WSU
|Rochester, Minn.
--
Now, here's a look at the area Men's honorees. Augie landed Sophomore Point Guard Tameron Ferguson and R-Junior Forward Caden Hinker on the first-team, while Senior Guard Sam Rensch was a second-team honoree. Ferguson was also honored as the South Division Player of the Year.
NSIC South Division Player of the Year
#2 Tameron Ferguson (G, 6-2, 170, So., St. Cloud, Minn. / St. Cloud Tech HS) – Augustana
- Averaged 20.0 points, 7.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in NSIC play
- Third NSIC Player of the Year in Augustana men’s basketball history
- Led the NSIC in assists (159) and minutes played (809) during conference action
- Ranked among the top five in field goal percentage (51.7%), assist-to-turnover ratio (3.3) and steals per game (1.7)
- Recorded 18 games with 20 or more points
- Posted five point-assist double-doubles, tied for the most in a season in program history
- Four-time NSIC South Division Player of the Week
- Only player in the nation averaging at least 20.0 points and 6.0 assists per game
For the USF Cougars, Freshman Guard Brogan Madson was a first-team honoree, while Junior Forward Kyle Ingwerson was a second-team pick. Madson was named the NSIC Men's Newcomer of the Year, as well:
NSIC Newcomer of the Year
#2 Brogan Madson (G, 6-1, 190, Fr., Mankato, Minn. / Mankato East HS) – Sioux Falls
- Started all 22 NSIC games and averaged 20.9 points and 31.1 minutes per game (459 total points)
- Shot 47.1% from the field (147 of 312), 33.6% from 3-point range (40 of 119) and 70.2% from the line (125 of 178)
- Scored 20 or more points in 12 conference games
- Averaged 2.4 rebounds (53), 3.0 assists (67) and 1.1 steals (25) per game
- Two-time NSIC South Division Player of the Week
- Scored a career-high 45 points vs. Wayne State and 31 points at Augustana
- Named NABC/D2CIDA Division II National Player of the Week for performances against Wayne State and Augustana
Here's the full list of Men's honorees:
*South Dakota natives and Augie/USF athletes in BOLD.
|2025-26 NSIC All-Conference Teams
|#
|First Team
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Yr.
|School
|Hometown
|2
|Tameron Ferguson
|PG
|6-2
|So.
|AUGIE
|St Cloud, Minn.
|20
|Caden Hinker
|F
|6-7
|R-Jr.
|AUGIE
|Mitchell, S.D.
|11
|Johnny Pecarich
|G
|6-3
|Jr.
|BSU
|Baxter, Minn.
|5
|Ben Kopetzki
|G
|6-0
|Jr.
|CSP
|Andover, Minn.
|24
|Anthony Walters
|G
|6-3
|Sr.
|UJ
|Rosedale, N.Y.
|3
|Kole Hanson
|G
|6-1
|So.
|UMD
|Prior Lake, Minn.
|2
|Arhman Lewis
|G
|6-0
|Jr.
|MSU
|Madison, Wis.
|2
|Deuce Benjamin
|G
|6-0
|R-Jr.
|MINOT
|Las Cruces, N.M.
|2
|Brogan Madson
|G
|6-0
|Fr.
|USF
|Mankato Minn.
|1
|Jakob Braaten
|G
|6-0
|Sr.
|SMSU
|Byron, Minn.
|12
|Luke Winkel
|PG
|6-0
|So.
|SCSU
|Ankeny, Iowa
|32
|Wyatt Hawks
|G
|6-7
|Jr.
|SCSU
|White Bear, Minn.
|#
|Second Team
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Yr.
|School
|Hometown
|23
|Sam Rensch
|G
|6-5
|Sr.
|AUGIE
|Hutchinson, Minn.
|22
|Henry Shannon III
|F
|6-7
|Sr.
|BSU
|Apple Valley, Minn.
|4
|Sam West
|F
|6-4
|Sr.
|CSP
|Shakopee, Minn.
|34
|Noah Paulson
|C
|6-9
|Sr.
|UMD
|Duluth, Minn.
|15
|Traijan Sain
|G
|6-4
|Jr.
|MSU
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|14
|Malcolm Jones
|C
|6-8
|Sr.
|MSU
|Prior Lake, Minn.
|5
|Isa El-Amin
|G
|5-11
|Fr.
|MSUM
|Minnetonka, Minn.
|8
|Joshua Book
|G
|6-4
|Jr.
|NSU
|Christchurch, New Zealand
|22
|Kyle Ingwerson
|F
|6-6
|Jr
|USF
|Omaha, Neb.
|2
|Mekhi Shaw
|G
|6-0
|Jr.
|SMSU
|Eau Claire, Wis.
|23
|Matt Noll
|F
|6-7
|So.
|WSC
|Sioux City, Iowa
|10
|Tyler Mason
|G
|6-2
|So.
|WSU
|Metamora, Ill.
For the full list of both the Men's and Women's All-NSIC squads, visit the official site here.
For more on the NSIC Tournament this weekend in Sioux Falls, including tickets, visit NorthernSun.org!
Source: NorthernSun.org
The Last Decade of Augustana Vikings Football
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
The 16 South Dakota Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits in the NFL
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien